LAINGSBURG — It was fairly close in the first half but Laingsburg’s press and fastbreak finally got to Dansville in the closing minutes of the second quarter.
In the second half, it was all Laingsburg and senior guard/forward Eli Woodruff finished with a career-high 35 points including 16 in the midst of the Wolfpack’s 36-8 fourth-quarter run.
When the smoke cleared, Laingsburg captured a 91-44 victory to improve to 10-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Woodruff’s junior brother, Zander Woodruff, scored 24 points, while Luke Snyder scored 10, Ty Randall added eight points and Brock Johnston scored six.
But this was a break out night for Eli Woodruff, who has been slowed this season by a broken toe he suffered in football, showed little or no effects of that injury Thursday. He scored many of his points off the fastbreak and drained two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including one halfway between halfcourt and the 3-point line.
It was that type of night for the 6-foot-3 senior swingman.
His previous high-scoring night was 20 points his sophomore year. But he has recently been scoring more as his toe injury has been healing. He said he felt good but added it was not a surprise to him.
“Honestly, that does not come as a surprise at all,” Woodruff said. “I think I can drop 30 on any given night. Tonight, the ball seemed to be in my hand more than usual. And I just let it fly when I was open. Everything was going in so it was really working out tonight.”
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said that Woodruff has been getting closer to 100 percent by the day and said Thursday’s eruption was well deserved.
“He’s been getting healthier and healthier all the time and Eli’s just let the game come to him and it all came to him in bunches tonight and it’s fun to watch,” Morrill said. “We’re excited for him and super happy for him.”
Dansville, falling to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the CMAC, got 12 points from Drew Frantz.
Laingsburg took a 16-8 lead after one quarter as Woodruff sank his second 3-pointer of the night. He scored 10 of his points in the opening eight minutes. But Dansville still hung around for much of the second quarter until the Wolfpack got some late points off the press which would prove to be a bad omen for Dansville in the second half. Zander Woodruff, Eli Woodruff and Randall all scored six points in a 20-15 second-quarter run.
Laingsburg led by 13 at halftime, 36-23.
“They (the Aggies) did a nice job against us to be honest,” Morrill said. “And we didn’t find a rhythmn defensively — oddly enough. So we didn’t really get into a rhythm which is really where our offense will typically begin. And we switched things up and we tried different things and it was the end of the second quarter, where I think the press finally clicked and we got it done.”
Morrill said after a halftime talk, the Wolfpack got after things in the second half.
“We really talked defensively about getting out on them — we made some changes — and I think all of those things helped and we made a couple of shots and got our energy level up,” Morrill said.
Zander Woodruff scored 12 points in the third quarter while Snyder added four as Laingsburg stretched the lead to 55-36 after three quarters.
As the pace quickened in the fourth quarter, Laingsburg widened the lead, scoring 36 points with 16 comiing from Eli Woodruff.
Still Woodruff said the team is capable of playing even better.
“Definitely we have our best basketball yet to come,” the senior said. “We’ve been working up to it but we’re still not at our full potential yet.”
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Eli Woodruff 15 1-2 35, Jake Essenberg 2 0-1 4, Cam Ballard 1 0-0 2, Ty Randall 3 2-3 8, Lucas Matthews 1 0-0 2, Zander Woodruff 10 1-1 24, Luke Snyder 5 0-0 10, Brock Johnston 2 0-0 6. Totals 39 4-7 91.
DANSVILLE SCORING: Drew Frantz 5 0-0 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.