Perfect Storm

Laingsburg senior Eli Woodruff drives to the basket in the first half vs. visiting Dansville Thursday. Woodruff scored a career-high 35 points as the Wolfpack stormed to 10-0 overall and in the CMAC with a 91-44 victory. His junior brother added 21 points as the siblings combined for 56 points.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — It was fairly close in the first half but Laingsburg’s press and fastbreak finally got to Dansville in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

In the second half, it was all Laingsburg and senior guard/forward Eli Woodruff finished with a career-high 35 points including 16 in the midst of the Wolfpack’s 36-8 fourth-quarter run.

