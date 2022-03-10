DANSVILLE — Dansville doesn’t have to play Laingsburg anymore this year. After losing Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal, the Aggies’ third this season to the Wolfpack, that might be a welcome development.
Laingsburg (12-8) has had Dansville’s (7-15) number all season, and each time the two teams have played, they’ve had it a little more. The Wolfpack topped the Aggies by 16 in January, by 31 to close the regular season and 33 in Wednesday’s matchup, which had a final score of 63-30.
The Wolfpack scored the first nine points and their defense was appropriately hounding, particularly in the halfcourt, where they manned up with aplomb, denying clean looks from any distance.
“Defense carried the day for us. We focus on it all the time, we work hard at it,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said. “Dansville has a squad that can be really dangerous. They’re fast. They can turn the corner and get to the rim and they’ve got a solid big guy (in 6-foot-6 Sam Hodgson), so we know that we need to stop penetration, and our guys stepped up and locked down the perimeter.”
Dansville’s defense also had an OK showing in the first quarter, giving up just 10 points. The Aggies were determined to ward off a second supernova effort from Wolfpack sophomore Zander Woodruff, who torched the Dansville for six 3-pointers in the opening frame of Laingsburg’s March 3 win.
But holding Woodruff in check would prove a hollow victory for Dansville, as Laingsburg instituted an “everyone eats” runout offense that blew the Aggies out of the water starting in the second quarter.
Eli Woodruff got things going for the Wolfpack in the opening seconds of the second quarter, tipping in a Ty Randall misfire from deep to make it 12-4.
Less than a minute later, diminutive reserve point guard Brayden Thomas increased his team’s lead to 15-4 with a nothing-but-net trey. After that came — in rapid succession — a scoop-and-score from Jacob Essenberg, a 3 from Noah Hagerty and a layup from Zander Woodruff.
Combined with a whole lot of nothing from Dansville, the Wolfpack led 22-4 and the rest of the game was an academic exercise.
No Laingsburg player would scrape double-digits in the scoring column. Dansville’s Jared Bristle finished with a game-high 14 points. The Wolfpack was led by Miguel Fajardo’s nine. Woodruff and Luke Snyder each had eight points, with Essenberg, Randall and Jack Byrnes all scoring seven each.
Laingsburg will look to end another Central Michigan Athletic Conference trilogy on a satisfactory note Friday in the district championship game. The Wolfpack will play Bath (14-6), which knocked off Perry 59-35 in the earlier semifinal.
The two teams split the regular-season series, with the home team winning each time.
Morrill believes that the key to victory will be that oldest and noblest of hooping traditions: “making shots.”
“Bath is a very nice team,” Morrill said. “They’re senior-heavy. They’ve got athletes and real size that poses a challenge for us, especially with certain lineups. … They’ll probably come out and give us some looks with their zone and we gotta take what they give us.”
Laingsburg Scoring: Jacob Essenberg 3 1-2 7, Eli Woodruff 2 0-0 4, Ty Randall 3 0-0 7, Miguel Fajardo 3 3-4 9, Alex Brown 0 2-2 2, Noah Hagerty 2 0-0 6, Zander Woodruff 4 0-0 8, Jack Byrnes 3 1-2 7, Luke Snyder 3 2-5 8, Cam Ballard 1 0-0 2, Brayden Thomas 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 9-15 63
Dansville Scoring: Jared Bristle 6 1-3 14, Zach Sykes 0 2-4 2, Drew Frantz 2 0-0 4, Sam Hodgson 3 4-4 10, Dylan Ream 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-11 30.
