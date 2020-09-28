CLIO — Quarterback Jaden Herrick accounted for 266 yards of offense while leading Corunna past Clio, 55-14, Friday.
Herrick completed 7 of 10 passes for 137 yards. He also ran for 129 yards and two TDs on seven carries as the Cavaliers rose to 1-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Scout Jones rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on five carries.
Colin Lavery also ran for two TDs for Corunna. Jeremiah Davis added a rushing touchdown and Collin Thompson hauled in a 55-yard interception return for TD.
