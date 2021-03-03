NEW LOTHROP — Sophomore guard Gabe Lynn scored 16 points with three steals and Durand stunned New Lothrop 47-35 on its own floor Tuesday.
Austin Kelley added 10 points with four assists for Durand, which beat New Lothrop for the first time since Dec. 8, 2017, when the Railroaders edged the Hornets 51-50. New Lothrop had defeated Durand five straight times.
Lynn said Durand’s defense came through when it had to. Durand frustrated the Hornets much of the night with a man-to-man defense before finishing with a zone.
“I mean our legs were tired so we went into a 2-3 (zone) and we just moved our feet and played really well,” Lynn said. “It’s always great to beat New Lothrop. It means a lot. I mean New Lothrop is a good, winning school.”
Durand (3-7, 2-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) broke a 6-6 tie after one quarter with a 17-7 second-quarter run to take a 23-13 halftime lead. Durand stretched the lead to 14 after three and the Hornets never recovered.
New Lothrop, led by Matt Kieffer’s 11 points, fell to 2-3 overall but still retained its 2-0 record in the MMAC. Jordan Belmer scored seven points and Drew Kohlmann had six.
New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons declined to comment after the game. The Hornets had not played since Feb. 20 — a 72-46 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep — because of COVID-19 precautions by the school district.
The only downer for Durand is that the game did not count toward the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference standings — the two teams will play their league matchup March 19. Due to the shortened 2021 schedule, MMAC teams will only play each other in one conference contest this season.
Kelley said the win was still huge for the Railroaders — who nearly knocked off unbeaten Chesaning Feb. 12 in a 53-51 defeat. Durand had lost three straight going into Tuesday’s game.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit and we wanted to come out and get a win — we’ve been working hard in practice to get that win,” Kelley said. “We wanted to make sure that they didn’t get easy shots — come out and pressure the ball and get some steals.”
Durand came out and scored the first seven points of the second quarter to break the early tie. Lynn fired in a 3-pointer in front of Trenton Boisclair’s basket and Dylan McDonald’s two free throw makes. Kieffer’s driving score up the lane got the Hornets within 13-8, but Durand closed out strong in the first half.
McDonald’s three-point play with 34.5 seconds left in the half, made it 21-13 Durand. Kelley’s driving basket, with 1 second remaining gave the Railroaders a 10-point lead.
McDonald finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Boisclair, a senior, had four assists.
Durand coach Bruce Spaulding said the hard work his team has been exhibiting in practice is starting to pay off in games.
“These boys work their butt off and these boys don’t quit on me,” Spaulding said. “They give me everything they have, every game and they believe what we’re putting in and believe what we’re doing. They show up every morning, 6:30 a.m. in practice. We lift after school and have an hour practice after that. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 4 1-2 10, Gavin Wells 0 1-1 1, Ben Nebo 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 6 1-4 16, Trenton Boisclair 1 2-2 4, Mason Pancheck 1 1-2 3, Isaac Hager 0 2-2 2, Dylan McDonald 2 4-5 8.
New Lothrop scoring: Drew Kohlmann 2 0-0 6, Matt Kieffer 4 3-4 11, Trevor Eustace 1 0-0 2, Jordan Belmer 3 0-0 7, Cannan Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Jaden Beasley-Curry 0 1-4 1, Jayden Galloup 1 0-0 3.
