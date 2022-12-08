Baynes scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Wolfpack improved to 4-0 and 1-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference with a 38-27 victory over Saranac.
Baynes had scored 24 points with 11 steals and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 52-31 road win over Fulton.
Wednesday the points came a little harder but Laingsburg continued its perfect start.
“Ellie had another good game and Bella Strieff also stepped up for us,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said.
Strieff added 10 points and eight rebounds to the winning cause.
No player for Saranac reached double figure scoring.
Laingsburg led 15-5 after one quarter and 21-11 by halftime. In the second half, the Wolfpack controlled a slim 17-16 scoring advantage.
“It’s always tough playing at Saranac — a long ride over there and we struggled,” Hurst said. “We had a major letdown in the middle of the game and Saranac made a run at us. It was ugly but the girls got the job done.”
Kyleigh Luna scored four points for Laingsburg while Mallory Woodbury added eight rebounds.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Mallory Woodbury 1 0-0 2, Ella Merrell 0 2-4 2, Ashlee Hawes 1 0-2 3, Bella Strieff 5 0-0 10, Kyleigh Luna 2 0-0 4, Ellie Baynes 6 4-9 17. Totals 15 6-15 38.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bentley 51, Perry 44
BURTON — Perry’s boys varsity basketball team fell to 1-1 on the young season, losing 51-44 to Bentley Wednesday.
Ty Webb led the way for the Ramblers, scoring 13 points to go with eight rebounds and five blocks.
Perry also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Jylon Peek. Teammate Austin Poirier gathered in 15 rebounds with six assists and also scored six points.
Bentley improved to 1-1.
WRESTLING
Portland 62, Ovid-Elsie 11
PORTLAND — Victories by Talan Parsons and Cole Workman highlighted Ovid-Elsie’s wrestling performance during a 62-11 loss to Portland Wednesday.
Parsons won by pin at 126 pounds while Workman registered a 15-0 technical fall victory at 138 pounds.
