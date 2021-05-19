MONTROSE — Montrose defeated Byron 3-1 Tuesday in Mid-Michigan Activities Conference play.
Madeline Stark scored the lone goal for the Eagles, assisted by Mya Foster, in the first five minutes of the second half.
Haylee Schott made 12 saves for Byron.
