CHESANING — A new defensive wrinkle gave the Durand girls basketball team an early boost Friday.
A freshly-installed press helped the Railroaders out to a 23-7 first-quarter lead, which proved to be all the cushion they would need in an eventual 40-25 victory at Chesaning.
Jordyn Lawrence, who led Durand with 17 points, scored eight in the first quarter with six coming on 3-pointers. Lawrence is now just another 100 points away from scoring 1,000 for her career, per coach Dave Inman, but it was defense that she (and the rest of her team) had been focusing on in practice in the lead up to Friday.
“We learned this press just recently in practice,” Lawrence said. “And we just threw it in there to see what would happen and I think it worked really well. And I just felt we worked really well as a team.”
Durand got six points from Izzy Konesny and five points from Mackenzie Aslin as it improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the MMAC. Rebecca Gilert and Sydney Leydig each scored four points — all of which came in the first quarter.
“The first quarter was our best quarter of the season by far,” Inman said. “It definitely carried us through a couple of icy quarters in the middle there.”
Chesaning, led by Kylie Florian’s 10 points and Charley Mahan’s eight, closed the gap to 25-14 by halftime and 28-20 after three quarters. But Chesaning was only able to generate five points in the final quarter. All in all, it was a game that head coach Steve Keck said he would like to forget.
“They played a good defense but we turned the ball over and we couldn’t make a basket,” Keck said.
Chesaning was particularly hurt at the line, where it made just 3 of 16 chances.
The loss lowered the Indians to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the MMAC.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Lawrence 3 9-13 17, Izzy Konesny 2 1-3 6, Raine Smith 1 0-0 2, Hayli Pugh 0 0-2 0, Mackenzi Aslin 2 1-2 5, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-20 40.
CHESANING SCORING: Kylie Florian 3 2-4 10, Charley Mahan 4 0-7 8, Madison Steele 1 0-2 2, Natalie Pierce 0 0-1 0, Hannah Oakes 1 0-0 2, Ava Devereaux 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 3-16 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.