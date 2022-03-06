DETROIT — Talan Parsons is officially king of the mat.
The Ovid-Elsie sophomore completed his ransacking of the Division 3 103-pound individual championship bracket on Saturday with a 9-0 major decision over Landon Sopha of Yale in the finals at Ford Field to become the first Marauder to win state wrestling gold since Tommy Zuniga did so in 2004.
Parsons was ruthlessly efficient — leaving nothing to chance in his efforts to avenge 2021’s state-runner-up finish — closing with Sopha in a hurry and notching several clean takedowns. It was all Sopha could do to avoid a pin — a fate which had already befallen two of Parsons three previous tournament opponents.
Despite his dominance, Parsons credited Sopha as an opponent who actually made him work.
“To be honest, it’s been a minute since I’ve had anyone that kept up with my speed,” Parsons said. “I knew if I went out there, controlled the head and kept him moving, I could get through to his legs and do my fireman’s (takedown.) … I’ve been doing a lot better than I did last year on top and I took care of business there and it paid off.”
O-E coach Kyle Spiess was anything but surprised at the result, saying that it was part of Parsons’ everyday excellence.
“That was just his normal performance. He’s a great wrestler, you don’t really have to coach him a lot,” Spiess said.
Savant or no, Parsons’ year could have ended very differently if he hadn’t responded properly to an early-season wakeup call.
“This year started off rough,” Parsons said. “I had to wrestle (at) 112 (and) I ended up losing my very first match this year, 4-3. That just put things in perspective that I gotta work harder, and obviously it paid off.”
Now that he’s reached the mountaintop, Parsons has dynastic ambitions, both for himself, and for his team.
He’s not all wrestling, all the time — he’ll play second base for the Marauders baseball team this spring if he has his way — but he’s not going to lose an ounce of focus either.
“I’m gonna go back home and keep working hard to try and defend the title,” Parsons said. “That’s what it’s made for. It’s made to be defended.”
As far as the team goes: “It’s been a while since anyone’s done anything at O-E … so this is huge for our school and hopefully we can … get wrestling back big at O-E.”
Spiess said Parsons has been putting in legwork to that end, beyond simply being the poster child.
“He’s one of the good ones to have in the wrestling room, because he helps coach kids himself,” said Spiess, “And he brings kids in. He even recruited some of the girls on the team. He helps all facets.
Parsons wasn’t the only area wrestler in championship contention on Saturday. New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik, Grayson Orr and Dalton Birchmeier all had a shot themselves — as did Laingsburg’s Gabby Motz, in the first-ever girls wrestling championships hosted by the MHSAA — but they all had to settle for runner-up finishes.
That is, of course, nothing to be scoffed at, as New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell was clear to stress.
“Runner-up in the state’s a big deal. Being the number-two guy in your weight class, is something to be super proud of. These guys should all have their heads up for that,” Campbell said.
Still, he knows it’s hard athletes to internalize this in the immediate aftermath of a tough loss.
“This match is what kids live for. They’re training for it, some of them, since they’re little, so to come up a little bit short definitely hurts. There’s a lot of emotions,” he continued.
Of all of the second-place finishes, Pasik’s had to count as the most shocking. The 2021 state champ hadn’t lost a match in two years, and was controlling the tempo of his match with Andrew Quinn of Mason County Central, before falling victim to a quick reversal and getting pinned.
“That was just an awkward position he got caught in. Isiah was wrestling very well. He was wrestling aggressively. He was taking all the shots and doing all the work and really battling, he just got caught in a weird little spot on his knee. It’s just one of those things,” Campbell said.
INDIVIDUAL STATE FINALS RESULTS
D3-103
1st – Talan Parsons, Ovid-Elsie, So. (37-1)
5th – Quinton Everett, Chesaning, Fr. (40-7)
D3-152
Darrin Alward, Durand, Jr. (44-5)
5th – Xavier Anderson, Corunna, Jr. (28-7)
D4-112
8th – Daven Lockwood, New Lothrop, Jr. (34-15)
D4- 130
2nd – Dalton Birchmeier, New Lothrop, Fr. (31-13)
5th – Aden Baynes, Laingsburg, Jr. (38-6)
D4-140
6th – Seth Grooms, Perry, Sr. (39-10)
D4-189
3rd – Mikey Brooks, Laingsburg, Jr. (40-4)
4th – Cooper Symonds, New Lothrop, Sr. (24-7)
D4-215
2nd – Grayson Orr, New Lothrop, Jr. (47-6)
D4-285
2nd – Isaih Pasik, New Lothrop, Sr. (46-1)
4th – Matthew Johnson, Byron, Sr. (49-4)
Girls 105
8th – Sharla Juhas, Ovid-Elsie, Sr. (15-11)
Girls 110
2nd – Gabby Motz, Laingsburg, Sr. (19-5)
Girls 170
8th – Hannah Hart, Owosso, Fr. (5-5)
