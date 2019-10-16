CHESANING — Chesaning is gearing up for its sixth straight trip to the boys tennis state finals.
The Indians will compete in the Division 4 finals Friday and Saturday at Hope College along with 26 other squads. Head coach Dave Gasper, now in his 20th season at the Chesaning helm, said the field will be stacked. It includes No. 1-ranked Allegan, No. 2 Grosse Pointe University Liggett and No. 3 Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard.
Last year, the Indians finished 20th with three points.
“It’s always tough when you to states,” Gasper said. “I don’t have any awesome players at any flights. I just have a good balanced team. The goal always, when you go to the states, is to finish in the top 10.”
Chesaning tied for second place at last week’s Division 4 regional at Midland Tennis Center. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central was first with 23 points. Chesaning and Frankenmuth each scored 18.
Chesaning had three regional champion doubles teams — Jack Skaryd and Nolan Meder at No. 1 doubles, Trent Lalone and Evan List at No. 2, and Spencer Tepatti and Andrew Woodcock at No. 4.
“We had to win our last four matches to get 18 points — so it was scary,” Gasper said. “I knew we needed to get 18 points to get in. It was my seeded players. They didn’t let me down. They were seeded and they won it.”
Gasper said his No. 1 doubles team could cause some havoc in Holland. Skaryd and Meder are 18-3 on the year.
“(Skaryd and Meder are) peaking right now,” Gasper said. “They dominated the regionals. They really did. Last year they lost in the first round. This year they dominated. It was a big turnaround for them.”
Meder said the goal is just to keep winning.
“Jack and I want to win at least one match,” Meder said. “Then we want to go for more and maybe even a state championship. That’s always the goal.”
Lalone and List stand 12-4 on the season. List, a freshman, said the state finals berth is a bit of a surprise to him.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to play at the beginning of the season,” List said. “We are hoping to win it. Both for the flight and the team.”
Tepatti is 13-5 as a doubles player, while Woodcock sits 15-4. Kyle Rolfe, Chesaning’s senior at No. 2 singles who reached the regional semifinals, stands 15-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.