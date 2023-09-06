ST. JOHNS — Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka shifted into high gear for the last 50 yards and it paid off for a second-place finish in the Girls Small School Division at Wednesday’s 22nd Annual Marauder Invitational run at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Running on a dirt straightaway for the final stretch of the race, Rathka and Pewamo-Westphalia’s Alyssa Kramer were neck and neck. But Rathka’s kick was a bit stronger at the end and she claimed second place in a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 37.18 seconds on the early September day with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees. Kramer, a freshman, settled for third, two seconds behind Rathka.
“She was really going but I had to just push through it,” Rathka said. “The race went good, it was my PR by 10 seconds today.”
Whitney Werner of Pewamo-Westphalia finished first in 19:58.62.
P-W captured first place in the division with 26 points while Leslie was second with 55. Laingsburg captured the third-place trophy with 75. New Lothrop ran fifth (157) while Perry was eighth (194) and Byron ninth (246).
Medals were awarded to the top 30 runners in each race. Besides Rathka, Laingsburg had five other runners in the top 30. Sophomore Hazel Burley was 15th (22:52.73), junior Evelyn Logghe ran 19th (23:24.32) while freshman Samantha Gutzman finished 23rd (23:52.97), sophomore Madison Phillips was 28th (24:12.01) and junior Addison Rusz was 29th (24:21.65).
New Lothrop featured medal winner Sara Dammann, a senior, who clocked 24:00.56 for 25th place.
In the boys Small School Division race, another Laingsburg runner, sophomore Noah Devereaux, had the area’s best time, finishing third in 17:25.73. Devereaux trailed Pewamo-Westphalia’s front-running Collin Farmer, first in 16:20.31, and Allan George, second in 17:22.50.
“It went pretty well,” Devereaux said. “The first mile went slower than it usually is. But it was a good race. It was hot. I don’t really like the course. There’s a huge hairpin turn.”
Sophomore Josiah Johncox of Byron placed 14th in 18:51.25. Other area medal-winners included Perry freshman Tyler Rockafellow, 24th in 19:47.11; Laingsburg junior Felix Ramirez, 28th in 20:03.95, and Byron senior Ethan Gray, 30th in 20:21.35.
Pewamo-Westphalia once again captured the first-place team trophy with 31 points as Bath ran second (59) and Leslie finished third (74). Laingsburg was fourth (114), New Lothrop fifth (169), Perry seventh (190), Byron ninth (194) and Morrice 10th (299).
Clarissa Baese of Ovid-Elsie captured seventh place honors in the Girls Large School Race Wednesday. The Marauder sophomore finished in 22:05.03. Lauren Walker of Holt was first in 19:10.53.
Baese said the weather was challenging throughout the 3.1 miles.
“It was really hot,” Baese said. “And it was a tough race.”
The Marauder girls captured fifth-place in the team standings with 126 points. Ovid-Elsie junior Piper White ran 12th in 22:29.40 while senior Kaia Spiess finished 21st in 23:11.98. Other medal-winners included Chesaning seniors Taylor Bailey (22nd, 23:16.40) and Hannah Oakes (26th, 23:40.96).
Holt was first in the division with 50 points while Charlotte ran second (63) and Lapeer was third (84). Chesaning was eighth with 180 points.
The Ovid-Elsie boys were spearheaded by junior Clay Powell, who ran sixth in 17:17.19 in the Large School Division.
“I wish I could have gotten one more spot,” Powell said. “I mean I guess it’s where I finished. I like the course. I like how it’s really flat but there’s not much shade around. I also came out pretty fast.”
Jacob Montgomery of Ionia was first in a tight finish. Montgomery ran 16:39.02 while Saginaw Swan Valley’s Murphy Wagner ran second in 16:40.80.
The only other area medal-winner in the race besides Powell was Ovid-Elsie’s James Kelly, 30th in 19:19.68. Kelly is a junior.
Lapeer was first in the division with 83 points. Olivet took second (86) and Saginaw Swan Valley finished third (96).
Ovid-Elsie was eighth (210) while Chesaning ran 11th (297). The Indians were led by freshman Jaxon Hemgesberg (47th, 20:28.86).
