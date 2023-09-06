ST. JOHNS — Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka shifted into high gear for the last 50 yards and it paid off for a second-place finish in the Girls Small School Division at Wednesday’s 22nd Annual Marauder Invitational run at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.

Running on a dirt straightaway for the final stretch of the race, Rathka and Pewamo-Westphalia’s Alyssa Kramer were neck and neck. But Rathka’s kick was a bit stronger at the end and she claimed second place in a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 37.18 seconds on the early September day with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees. Kramer, a freshman, settled for third, two seconds behind Rathka.

