ELSIE — Corunna erupted for 27 hits and 26 runs while sweeping Ovid-Elsie 13-4 and 13-3 in two five-inning games Wednesday.
Center fielder Kira Patrick batted 7-for-7 on the day, including a 4-for-4 effort in Game 2 that included two doubles and three RBIs. Teammate Bridget Ryon was 3-for-4 in the nightcap with two triples and four RBIs. Ryon also pitched a three-hitter in Game 2 with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Corunna head coach Sam Shuster said it was the strongest hitting performance yet this season for the Cavaliers.
“We hit the ball really well tonight and the girls are having fun playing now and that helps,” Shuster said. “Bridget Ryon pitched really sharp for us in the second game and of course, Addy Henry, pitched really strong for us in the first game.”
The non-conference sweep lifted Corunna to 3-9 overall while Ovid-Elsie fell to 6-10.
Patrick, hitting No. 3 in the order, said a positive frame of mind at the plate helped her.
“It was just confidence,” she said. “I just wanted to get up there and hit the ball, no matter where it went and get on base.”
Ryon finished the day with four hits, three of them triples, and a double. She drove in five runs.
“I just went up to the plate with a lot of confidence,” Ryon said. “I went on the mound with a lot of confidence, too. My pitching this year has been a lot better than in past years. I’ve really been working on it a lot, so I was really excited. My velocity has helped a lot, and my accuracy — it’s not the best, but it’s better.”
Ovid-Elsie coach Felicia Gingrich said her team hit the ball well, especially in the first game when it had six, including three from center fielder Ashland Particka. One of Particka’s hits was a run-scoring triple. Shortstop Zoe Baiz had two hits from the leadoff spot.
“We had a good start in the first game (with a two-run first inning),” Gingrich said. “We’re a little disappointed, but that’s OK. We’re very young. We have so much talent. We’re waiting for that final piece to be put together.”
Corunna overcame a 2-0 deficit in Game 1 with a 14-hit attack. Leadoff hitter JaiLia Campos was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Patrick and first baseman Isabel Rau each had three hits as well, with Rau adding a double and two RBIs.
Henry pitched all seven innings to get the win. She did not walk a batter and struck out one.
Olivia Burt took the loss for the Marauders. The righthander fanned four and walked two through seven innings.
In Game 2, Corunna scored three runs in the first and added eight more in the third. Ryon’s three-run triple was the big blow, but Gracie Yerian also had a two-run single and Rau — 2-for-2 in the game — had a run-scoring hit.
Burt lined two hits for Ovid-Elsie, including a two-run single in the top of the fifth. Baiz had a bunt single in the fifth for the Marauders.
“(Ryon) was throwing a little harder than the pitcher they used in the first game and it took a little while to get used to her,” Burt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.