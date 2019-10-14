ELSIE — Justin Moore is a student of the game for Ovid-Elsie’s football team.
A two-way starter at defensive end and tight end for the Marauders, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior said he loves the physical contact of football. But getting prepared to play also involves the mental side.
“It’s a lot of film watching,” Moore said. “I watch a lot, a lot of film and my coaches and my teammates do as well. And we just work on our first step. I think most of our players’ first steps are pretty good. We really emphasize that.”
Getting that quick first step goes hand in hand with anticipating the play, he said. And defense is Moore’s favorite side of the football.
“I just like the physicality and I think you need to be smarter to play on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “And I like trying to guess what plays that the offense will run before they are even running them. I feel it kind of gives our defense a big advantage if we can guess like half of the plays they are running.”
Moore leads Ovid-Elsie in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (eight); the team tri-captain has 36 total tackles. He said the secret to playing well on the edge and being a fierce pass rusher is trying to anticipate what the offense will try to run before it happens.
Ovid-Elsie (3-4, 3-3 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) coach Travis Long said Moore’s knowledge of the game is vast — he is not only aware of his responsibilities, but his teammates’ as well.
“He is a competitor — as tough as they come,” Long said. “I haven’t had many kids tougher than Justin. He’s smart. He can probably tell everyone on the field what their job is. He’s a good captain with good leadership skills. And he’s a three-sport athlete.”
Long uses Moore both as a blocker and a receiver on offense. Moore has 12 receptions for 124 yards at tight end with one TD catch.
“Just like on defense, he knows what he’s doing on offense,” Long said. “He can play end for us and he can also play what we call our H-back — which is kind of like a fullback but more like a pulling guard. He’s a tremendous blocker. We do try and get him the ball because he does have good hands.”
Moore’s best game was Ovid-Elsie’s 41-15 victory at Chesaning in Week 4. He recorded seven tackles, including five solos, with three sacks. He added two receptions for 36 yards and a 15-yard TD.
He had a season-best eight tackles in a season-opening loss to Portland. Moore had a season-best five catches for 49 yards in the Marauders’ 38-0 win over Otisville LakeVille.
Moore said he tries to play with the same kind of intensity and passion that former teammate Liam Thompson played with last year.
“He played really relentless and left it all on the field,” Moore said. “And I looked up to him.”
Moore is a talented basketball player for the Marauders as well.
He started at forward last season and helped Ovid-Elsie capture the MMAC title outright, finishing 18-3 overall and 12-2 league play. Moore averaged 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Moore played a huge role in helping the Marauders clinch no worse than share of the title Feb. 15 at home, scoring a season-high 16 points with 13 rebounds as Ovid-Elsie beat visiting Mt. Morris, 69-66 in double overtime.
“One of their guys only had like six points, and he was a very influential player during the first game against us — when he had 25 points or something like that,” Moore said.
After losing a 64-63 heartbreaker to Chesaning, O-E then wrapped up the outright championship by beating New Lothrop 48-28 at New Lothrop. Moore had seven rebounds in that game.
Moore said he hasn’t yet decided what college he will attend next season, but is hoping to continue his athletic career.
“I might look into playing either basketball or football in college,” Moore said. “I’ve been talking to a couple of colleges but I just have to kind of work it out … I’d like to major in engineering.”
