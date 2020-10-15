OWOSSO — Two or three diving saves by sophomore goalie Charles DeWeese kept Owosso just one goal down at halftime.
But Fowlerville scored three times in the second half to sideline the Trojans 4-0 Wednesday in a first-round Division 2 boys soccer game at Willman Field.
Owosso, which was trying to extend its winning streak to three, instead felt the sting of the season-ending loss. The Trojans ended the 2020 campaign at 2-9-1 overall.
“No one likes to lose and unfortunately the season had to end with a loss,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “We’ve come a long way this season. We had a lot of first-time varsity players as seniors. Starting off the season with Fenton was a rough way to start and we have picked up the pieces from there. The guys have been open to learn and to work hard. They fought hard all season long and really I consider our win last night (over Holly) to be the pinnacle of our season.”
The Gladiators (4-9-1), who outshot the Trojans 10-4 in the first half and 11-2 in the second, will play a second-round district game Monday against DeWitt (8-4-2) at Mason High School.
Owosso was coming off Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Holly which featured Brennen Baron’s header goal with 40 seconds left for the game-winner. Owosso also defeated Corunna 5-1 Friday.
Gobel said the Trojans gave a spirited and hard-fought effort Wednesday, but couldn’t find its scoring punch. Gobel told the team after the game they have a lot to feel proud about and they should enjoy winning two of their last three games.
“We were just trying to get ahead early,” said DeWeese, who made 17 saves against Fowlerville. “But I feel that we were at a certain disadvantage from the game last night because we were working really hard. And I feel we did our best. We played very, very well last night and I think we’ve improved very much over the season.”
Gobel praised his team’s defensive work.
“DeWeese is amazing,” Gobel said.
Fowlerville, denied on a shot that hit the crossbar five minutes in, broke a scoreless tie 13 minutes into the game. Freshman Rogelio Rodriguez found the net from the right flank corner and it was 1-0.
It appeared Owosso might tie the score 14 minutes later when Ryan Dahl lined a hard shot from the right corner but the Gladiator goalie hung on for the save.
DeWeese made two fine diving saves to his left to keep Owosso within 1-0 at halftime.
Fowlerville made it 2-0 on senior Nicholas Atkinson’s point-blank goal nine minutes into the second half. It was 3-0 Gladiators with 22 minutes left when Dylan Lemieux lined a long shot just under the crossbar for a top-shelf goal from the center of the field.
Evan Wagner made it 4-0 Fowlerville in the game’s 69th minute.
Owosso nearly scored with 59 seconds left when Taejric Thelen’s hard shot was saved by the Fowlerville goalie.
“Our defense played well and we always put in hard work every single game,” Owosso senior Bryan Hathaway said. “None of our shots went in tonight but the important thing is that all of us played our hearts out.”
