CORUNNA — Corunna had what head coach Steve Herrick called a “pretty good season” in 2021, thanks to a postseason run that saw the Cavaliers win a district championship. But some hiccups along the way to that pretty good season, haven’t been forgotten.
One such stumble was a 32-13 loss to eventual Flint Metro League champion Lake Fenton. Herrick and his charges more than avenged that defeat on Friday, grinding the Blue Devils into a fine dust in a 21-0 shutout win.
“We had a lot of things that we wanted to account for (after last season),” Herrick said. “It’s a personal thing that we wanted to take care of Lake Fenton and take another step closer to a conference championship.”
With the win, Corunna stays undefeated at 4-0 and 2-0 in the Metro. The Cavs certainly the chance to supplant Lake Fenton atop the league. The Devils — now 1-3 (1-1 Flint Metro) — don’t seem likely to repeat.
Powering Corunna’s success was electric quarterback Wyatt Bower. The Blue Devils couldn’t handle the junior’s athleticism, which enabled him to rush for 208 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Also running hard was Parker Isham, who plunged into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to turn a tense game into a relative blowout.
It was a bit of redemption for Isham, who lost a costly fumble in the red zone on Corunna’s first drive of the third quarter.
Coach Herrick was complimentary of Isham’s poise, and was clearly pleased to have so many talented runners at his disposal. In addition to Isham and Bower, senior Xavier Anderson had 11 carries for 71 yards.
“Parker’s a great running back,” Herrick said. “We have a lot of good running backs, and they do a really great job. Parker got the touches for the touchdowns today.”
Isham’s fumble was one of several missed opportunities for the Cavalier offense, keeping the score closer than perhaps it ought to have been.
Corunna was stopped on fourth down in Lake Fenton territory on its first two drives of the game. Later, the Cavs twice failed to score on their final drive of the first half after a surefire touchdown pass was dropped and a 37-yard field goal was missed.
Herrick acknowledged these gaffes, but was glad his team’s spirit never slackened.
“We had a lot of mental lapses offensively and defensively,” Herrick said, “But the character of our team was the most important. They came through and continually hit people and we get after it. We kept going and kept going and eventually wore them down and took advantage of their mistakes and capitalized on some things.”
Late in the first half, Corunna’s offensive line was beginning to dominate, but the scoreboard read 0-0. Bower changed that with a 35-yard touchdown on an option keeper that saw him find a big hole around the left end, break a leg tackle and score up the gut. Braden Andrejack’s extra point gave the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead with 2:28 remaining in the first half.
Herrick praised afterwards Bower as “a dynamic playmaker.” Nor were his made plays limited to the offense — he also had an impact play on the defensive side, blowing up a third down screen pass with an enormous hit to force Lake Fenton to punt the ball with under eight minutes remaining in the game.
Corunna’s biggest defensive plays came from linebacker Alan Mrva and defensive back Peyton TerMeer. Each had interceptions — with Mrva’s coming on the game’s first drive, and TerMeer’s coming at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Mrva also had a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.