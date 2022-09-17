Bower Power

Corunna quarterback Wyatt Bower (4) sprints upfield for a big gain in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 21-0 home win over Lake Fenton on Friday. Bower carried the ball 20 times for 208 yards.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

CORUNNA — Corunna had what head coach Steve Herrick called a “pretty good season” in 2021, thanks to a postseason run that saw the Cavaliers win a district championship. But some hiccups along the way to that pretty good season, haven’t been forgotten.

One such stumble was a 32-13 loss to eventual Flint Metro League champion Lake Fenton. Herrick and his charges more than avenged that defeat on Friday, grinding the Blue Devils into a fine dust in a 21-0 shutout win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.