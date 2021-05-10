LANSING — Corunna’s baseball team beat Williamston 6-1 Saturday to win the Lansing Waverly Tournament.
Cole Mieske was 2-for-2 with double and scored three times in the title game; he also drove in a run for the Cavaliers (10-8). Porter Zeeman added two RBIs
Collin Thompson picked up the victory on the mound, scattering six hits over seven innings. He struck out four.
The Cavaliers beat host Lansing Waverly 15-2 in five innings to reach the championship. Gavin Darling batted 3-for-3 with a double and drove in four runs. Mieske was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Caleb Stahr batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carsion Socia added three hits and Jack Belmer had two hits and three RBIs. Hunter McCorkle also had two hits.
McCorkle got the win, striking out one in five innings. He gave up six hits.
