CHESANING — Levi Maier of Chesaning broke a pair of school records in track and field during the spring. This fall, he’s aiming for one in cross country.

Maier set Chesaning school track and field records in the 800 (1 minute, 54.61 seconds) and 1,600-meter runs (4:21.02) — eclipsing Trevor Denton’s former school marks of 1:56.1 and 4:23.4 — both set in 2010.

