CHESANING — Levi Maier of Chesaning broke a pair of school records in track and field during the spring. This fall, he’s aiming for one in cross country.
Maier set Chesaning school track and field records in the 800 (1 minute, 54.61 seconds) and 1,600-meter runs (4:21.02) — eclipsing Trevor Denton’s former school marks of 1:56.1 and 4:23.4 — both set in 2010.
Maier is eyeing another record held by Denton — this time in cross country. The senior’s best time in 2021 was 17:02.9 — the top time in the area, but still more than a minute and a half from Denton’s record time of 15:43.
“I know it’s a long shot,” Maier said. “I’ve got a lot of ground to make up, but I’m not putting it past myself. It’s a long season and I put in a ton of training and I’m not afraid of the hard work. I’m ready to go.”
Always one to push himself for new goals, Maier is coming off a 77th-place state finals finish in Division 3 as a junior. This time around, he’d love to deliver a top 30 finish this fall and capture All-State honors.
Maier, last season’s Argus-Press All-Area Cross Country Runner of the Year, said his first race this season was “a disaster” — a 17:49.9 at the Birch Run Early Invitational Aug. 25. He said he righted the ship at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational, running 17:12.
“I went out too fast (at Birch Run),” Maier said. “(At Corunna) I got it out of my head and I went out and relaxed the first mile. I felt good … I was trying not to think about it. My last mile is where I really caught some people.”
Maier led Chesaning to its first Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys cross country title last fall. He finished as the league’s runner-up behind Montrose’s Chase Hobson at the MMAC Championships.
He said the Indians will be young this season as a team, but still should be good.
“We have a couple of good runners and I’ve talked to a couple to keep them motivated,” Maier said. “My brother actually started running and Corbin Walker, he’s coming out for his last season and we’ll be trying to have some fun.”
“Levi and Corbin have developed into our top two varsity runners,” Chesaning coach Dylan Harrington said. “They are joined this year by newcomers Cole Maier and Jayce Hyde, who are working hard to earn a spot as a top-five runner on the team. Our goal for the boys is to finish as a top two team in the MMAC.”
Last year’s Argus-Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, Josie Jenkinson of Owosso, has been battling injuries and has not yet competed, according to Owosso head coach Brock Holtsclaw. Jenkinson, who finished 47th in the state in Division 2 in a season-best 19:39.7, is hoping to get back in action soon.
“We’re still working on getting Josie healthy,” Holtsclaw said. “She’ll be healthy hopefully for this coming week. We’ll see where she’ll end up, but she’s been injured for a long time so she’s not going to be what she was last year. She’s had some stress fractures. The last few weeks, she’s been running every other day.”
BOYS TEAMS
Byron
Last year: Tied for sixth in MMAC
Coach: Olivia Lake-LoFiego
Key returners: Lawrence Colbert, Jr.; Nathan Hooley, Jr., Danny Fondren, So.
Key newcomers: Andon Prestonise, Fr.
Outlook: Byron has no seniors. The Eagles are led by Andon Prestonise, who has a team-best 23:01 time at the Birch Run Invitational. Junior Lawrence Colbert ran a 23:05.4 at the Corunna Earlybird; junior Nathan Hooley will be another runner the Eagles will count on. “We were a young team last year, so my juniors are my ‘upperclassmen,’ Lake-LoFiego said.
Chesaning
Last year: MMAC Champions, Fifth D-3 regionals
Coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Levi Maier, Sr.; Corbin Walker, Sr.
Key newcomers: Cole Maier, Fr.; Jayce Hyde, Fr.
Outlook: Maier finished 77th in the state in Division 3 and hopes to continue to improve this season and return to the state meet for bigger and better things. Maier has clocked a 17:12.4 at the Corunna Earlybird, good for fourth place in the medium school division. Senior Corbin Walker has timed a 19:36.9 and sophomore Caleb Walker has run a 19:55.5. Sophomore Eric Barancik and freshmen Cole Maier and Jayce Hyde have been the next three strongest runners so far.
Corunna
Last year: Sixth in Flint Metro League, sixth D-2 regionals
Coach: Bryan Heid
Key returners: Logan Roka, Sr.; Kenny Evans, Jr.; Jaxon Strauch, So.; Andrew Tucker, Sr.
Key newcomers: Aidan Roka, Fr.; Payton Chandler, Fr.; Deacon Thompson, Fr.; Jesse Dodge, Fr; Brennan Parker, Fr.
Outlook: Roka and Evans were both first-team Argus-Press All-Area runners last season and return to give Corunna a strong 1-2 punch. Roka was the Shiawassee County champion, clocking a season-best time of 17:08.9. He missed qualifying for the state meet and said he feels he has something to prove in 2022. He opened the season with a strong 17:27.1 at the Corunna Earlybird, good for sixth place in the medium school division. Evans ran a season-best 17:12.2 a year ago and finished second in the county. Freshman Payton Chandler, senior Andrew Tucker and freshman Aidan Roka will also be strong for the Cavs, all having run well under 20 minutes already this fall.
Durand
Last year: Tied for sixth in MMAC
Coach: Karma Chandler
Key returners: Dane Songer, Sr.; Tim Halleaux, So.
Outlook: Songer had clocked the fastest time for Durand so far, a 20:16.9 at the Laingsburg Early Burg. Halleaux ran a personal-best 21:03.7 at the Evan Gardner Cross Country Invitational. But that’s it for now for the Railroaders — Durand has been shorthanded so far with only two boys runners. Chandler said the challenge for Durand is to build the team and to get more runners competing. “We are a young team, so building the team and improving each week are our main goals,” Chandler said.
Laingsburg
Last year: Third in CMAC, fourth D-3 regionals
Coach: Shawn Baynes
Key returners: Aden Baynes, Sr.; Sawyer Shastal, Sr.; Felix Ramirez, So.
Key newcomers: Noah Devereaux, Fr.; James Foltz, Fr.; Logan Robinson, Fr.
Outlook: Coach Shawn Baynes said Laingsburg will be strengthened by “a stud freshman class” that includes Devereaux, who placed 14th in the middle school national meet in early August. Noah Devereaux has clocked the fastest time so far with an 18:05.3. Aden Baynes, a senior, and James Foltz, a freshman, have ran 20:01 and 20:10, respectively. Felix Ramirez and Logan Robinson have also looked strong.
Morrice
Last year: Tied eighth, D-3 regionals
Coach: Jenny Howard
Key returners: Patrick Rupert, Jr.,
Key newcomers: Sam Witgen, So.
Outlook: Morrice will be shorthanded as the Orioles only had two runners to open the season. Rupert ran a personal-best 22:21.3 at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational for 32nd in the small school division. Witgen’s best time so far is a 25:22.1.
New Lothrop
Last year: Second in MMAC, eighth D-3 regionals
Coach: Vera Root
Key returners: Cole Yaros, Sr.; Ryan Heslip, Sr.; Parker Noonan, Sr.; Lieu Vincke, So.
Outlook: Yaros finished 88th at last season’s Division 3 state meet in 17:35.78. He will be back for his senior season. He will be a runner to watch out for along with some others. “Our goal, as well as theirs is to make a return trip to (Michigan International Speedway), but we are planning to bring the guys and girls team with them,” New Lothrop assistant coach Greg Root said. “We believe, if our runners stay healthy, we can get there. Root said Ryan Heslip and Parker Noonan, as well as sophomore Lieu Vincke, will be important assets.
Perry
Last year: Sixth in GLAC
Coach: Jodi Durecki
Key returners: Elliott Mergos, Jr.; Joshua Hinkley, So.
Key Newcomers: Will Loos, So.; Eric Fisher, So.; Boaz Mergos, Fr.
Outlook: Perry is a young team trying to find its way in 2022. Mergos, a junior, clocked a season-opening time of 21:26.7 at the Corunna Earlybird, good for 26th in the small school division. Loos finished in 22:48.64.
Ovid-Elsie
Last year: Third in MMAC
Coach: Wesley Diener
Key returners: Clay Powell, So.; James Kelly, So.; Ryan Gavenda, Sr.; Austin Smith, Sr.
Key newcomers: Joshua Miller, Fr.; Gunner McCreery, Jr.; Levi Ruben, Sr.
Outlook: The future looks bright for the Marauders, a strong team with talent and depth on its side. Powell has three sub-19-minute times in as many starts with a personal-best 18:24.3 at the Happy Acres Invitational. Kelly (19:18.3) and Gavenda (19:29.2) will also make some noise.
Owosso
Last year: 10th in Flint Metro League, 12th D-2 regionals
Coach: Kristina Crandell
Key returners: Corey Gates, Sr.; Zachary Wieler, Sr.
Key newcomers: Simon Erfourth, So.; Max Baade, Fr.; Liam Weir, Fr.
Outlook: Erfourth, a sophomore, has been the fastest Trojan out of the gates, timing an 18:26.7 at the St. Johns Under the Lights Invitational. Freshman Max Baade ran a 19:31 at the Corunna Earlybird. “As a team we would like to develop accountability for our success and areas we need to improve upon to develope a strong running team,” Crandell said. “Athletes are setting weekly goals to increase their training levels to achieve their personal best times. Another goal that we would really like to accomplish is to increase the level of enthusiasm for the sport to help bring in new runners for the next season.”
GIRLS TEAMS
Byron
Last year: Fourth in MMAC
Coach: Olivia Lake-LoFiego
Key returners: Kaja Selvig, So.; Karsyn Dix, Jr.;
Key newcomers: Claire Shettler, So.; Kory Colbert, Fr.
Outlook: Sophomore exchange student Kaja Selvig has been the fastest runner so far for the Eagles. Selvig, from Oslo, Norway, clocked a 26:45.5 at the Birch Run Invitational. Freshman Kory Colbert has been the second-fastest runner for the team, followed by junior Karsyn Dix. The young squad is hoping to have a fun and injury-free season, noted Lake-LoFiego.
Chesaning
Last year: Third in MMAC
Coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Taylor Bailey, Jr.; Makayla Reiber, So.
Key newcomers: Savannah Crofoot, Fr.
Outlook: Bailey will be the one to watch for the Indians in 2022. She ran 23:07.7 at the Corunna Earlybird, good for 28th place. “Taylor Bailey was our MVP last season and is looking to build on that success,” Harrington said. Tenth-grader Makayla Reiber and senior Emily Smith could also make some noise. “Reiber improved with each meet to become our No. 2 runner,” Harrington said. The coach said the goal for the Indians is a top three team finish in the MMAC.
Corunna
Last year: 10th in Flint Metro League, 11th at D-2 regionals.
Coach: Ashleigh Percival
Key returners: Hayven Thiel, So.; Faith Crist, Sr.,
Key newcomers: Matylda Aslanowicz, So.; Isla Sule, Fr.
Outlook: Aslanowicz has so far run the fastest time for the Cavaliers, clocking a 21:26.4 in the first meet of the season, the Corunna Earlybird. Thiel was right behind at 21:47.4. “Hayven Thiel is returning to us as a sophomore this season and she led our team with a PR last year of 20:54 and has big goals this season,” Percival said. From there, Corunna is looking to be bolstered by Sule, Crist and Lizzie Dettman, a freshman.
Durand
Last year: 11th at D-3 regionals
Coach: Karma Chandler
Key returners: Paige McPherson, Jr.
Key newcomers: Elizabeth Beland, Fr.; Gwen Bell, Fr.; Madison Dennis, Fr.; Aeryonna Paschal, Fr.
Outlook: Beland has so far been the team’s bright spot, running a 23:41.7 at the Evan Gardner Cross Country Invitational. Fellow freshman Gwen Bell opened her career with a 27:08.2. Durand hopes Paige McPherson, a junior, and freshmen Aeryonna Pascal and Rachel McPherson can continue to improve.
Laingsburg
Last year: Sixth in CMAC, seventh at D-3 regionals
Coach: Shawn Baynes
Key returners: Emily Rathka, So.; Evelyn Logghe, So.; Addison Rusz, So.;
Key newcomers: Madison Phillips, Fr.; Grace Knull, Fr.; Kathryn Magyar, Sr.
Outlook: Emily Rathka has led the way in the early part of the season, running a 22:08 time for third-place honors at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational. Rathka and Evelyn Logghe are two runners who qualified for the state meet a year ago. Madison Phillips, Addison Rusz and Logghe have all run under 23 minutes already. “On the girls side, we have a very young and talented group,” coach Shawn Baynes said.
Morrice
Last year: Eighth at D-3 regionals
Coach: Jenny Howard
Key returners: Lillie Corbat, Sr., Maisie Campbell, Sr.
Key newcomers: Myleigh Witgen, Fr.
Outlook: Morrice senior Corbat has paced the team so far with a 26:32.2 effort at the Happy Acres Invitational. Campbell and Witgen are looking for continued improvement for the shorthanded Orioles.
New Lothrop
Last year: Second in MMAC, fifth at D-3 regionals
Coach: Vera Root
Key returners: Ally Andres, So.; Josie Bauman, Jr.; Klara Mulcahy, Jr.; Lexy Andres, So.; Olivia Gilett, So.
Outlook: Ally Andrews finished 116th in the state in Division 3 a year ago while running 21:04.75. Josie Bauman also qualified for the state meet and finished 197th in 22:25.37. “Just as with the guys team, we have several girls vying to run varsity,” Greg Root said. Gillett has clocked the fastest time for the Hornet girls, running 23:18.2 at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational.
Ovid-Elsie
Last year: MMAC champions, seventh at D-3 regionals
Coach: Wesley Diener
Key returners: Piper White, So.; Alexis Spitzley, Sr.; Madison Thornton, So.; Kaia Spiess, Jr.
Key newcomers: Clarissa Baese, Fr.
Outlook: The Marauders will be out to defend their Mid-Michigan Activities Conference cross country title in 2022. Leading the way will be White, who placed 94th in the state a year ago in Division 3. White’s best time last season was a 20:48.8. White was a first-team All-Area runner, while Spitzley and Thornton captured honorable mention distinction. Baese looks to contribute as a freshman.
Owosso
Last year: Second in Flint Metro League, fourth at D-2 regionals
Coach: Brock Holtsclaw
Key returners: Josie Jenkinson, So.; Libby Summerland, Jr.; Julionna West, So.; Emma Johnson, Sr.; Claire Agnew, Sr.
Key newcomers: Natalie Summerland, So.; Emma Crandell, Fr.
Outlook: Jenkinson, The Argus-Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year as a freshman, clocked a season-best 19:39.7 time in winning the Shiawassee County championship. She was 47th in the state and placed fifth at the Division 2 regionals. However, she has been battling injury so far this season and has not competed in any races yet. Summerland was another state qualifier a year ago for Owosso and finished 93rd in the state. She has been the lead Trojan so far in 2022, running a 20:44.2 at the Corunna Earlybird for fifth-place honors in the medium school division. Julionna West, Emma Crandell and Claire Agnew have all run under 22 minutes already and figure to bolster the Trojans. “We are fortunate enough to not have graduated anyone from last year’s team,” Holtsclaw said. “This season we are hoping to make a run at both the conference title as well as the regional title. I think we are probably currently seeded about third place in both races.”
Perry
Last year: Sixth in GLAC, eighth at D-3 regionals
Coach: Jodi Durecki
Key returners: Teagen Hallock, So.; Annabella Kue, Jr.; Hannah Brodberg, Jr.;
Key newcomers: Chloe Zegelien, So.
Outlook: Hallock has paced the Ramblers, running a 23:27.6 time at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational. Kue is so far the No. 2 runner for Perry.
