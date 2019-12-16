CORUNNA — The first week of wrestling is in the books and Ty Anderson of Corunna is perfect.
Anderson won all five matches Saturday at the Birch Run Team Tournament, pinning three opponents — in 1:21, 32 seconds and 47 seconds. He also had a 16-0 technical fall and a 3-0 decision.
Corunna fared 3-2 as a team. The Cavaliers, who were 18-11 last season, will be counting on Anderson for his leadership. Anderson, who wrestles in the 145-and 152-pound weight classes, finished fifth in the state as a junior at 140, compiling a 45-5 record.
“My goal this year is to go undefeated and to win a state title,” Anderson said. “For the team goal, I’d like to bring at least one other (Corunna) guy to the state meet with me and winning a (team) district title.”
Corunna coach Dave Wibert said Anderson is a technician who works hard on his craft and is a team leader.
“Ty is just a workhorse,” Wibert said. “He’s never in there complaining. He just goes in there and does the work. Once he is on the mat, he is a wizard. He’ll put you in trouble in a lot of different ways. He’s got it all perfected.”
Wibert said Anderson makes no bones about his goal.
“His goal is to be state champ,” Wibert said. “I think everyone in the state knows it. It’s a pretty lofty goal because, being the leader on the team, he knows I’m going to pit him against every tough guy that we can. It’s just something we look to from our leaders.”
Anderson said one of his biggest wins in 2018-19 came at the Division 3 individual state finals at Ford Field against Mason Hayes of Remus Chippewa Hills in the fifth-place match.
“I pinned the guy (Hayes) who was ranked ahead of me all year,” Anderson said. “The first time I had wrestled him was in the second round (at states) and then I wrestled him in the last round. I beat him both times. The first time I beat him (11-6) and I wrestled him again in the last round and I pinned him (in 3 minutes).”
Anderson gave Hayes two of his four losses last season.
“I was happy with last year, but I plan on winning it this year,” Anderson said.
Anderson was the Genesee Area Conference champion, a district champion and was second at regionals. He also picked up his 100th career win at districts against Hemlock’s Bella Wazny. He is 110-32 for his career.
Corunna moved to the Flint Metro League in the offseason, but Anderson is still eyeing another league title.
“I think it’s going to be tougher than last year but it’s still something I can win,” Anderson said. “The team looks pretty good this year. Last year we lost a few of our main guys, but we’ve got two new guys who will be a big part of the team.”
Over the summer, Anderson won All-American honors at Disney World in Orlando, Florida with a 6-3 record.
“I went down to New Jersey (over the summer) and wrestled on the national team there and I went to Florida and wrestled on the national team down there and became an All-American,” he said. “I’ve been practicing and getting more experience.”
The senior has been wrestling since he was very young. Wrestling is a family tradition.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was seven,” he said. “My younger brother (Xavier Anderson) is on the team. He’s a freshman. My brother Devon was a senior last year and graduated.”
Both Ty and Devon were state qualifiers a season ago.
Anderson has also competed in track and field as a pole vaulter and in football as a defensive lineman.
He is unsure if he plans to wrestle in college. He said his major is still undecided.
“It depends on the scholarship offers I get,” Anderson said.
