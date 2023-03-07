DANSVILLE — Scientists — which is to say, sports fans — have long debated whether or not there is such a thing as the “clutch gene.” Are some players and teams simply more capable in key moments than others?
Tuesday’s gutsy late-game performance from the Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team is unlikely to settle the debate, but there’s no doubt that the Marauders came up big when they had to as they eked out a 37-34 Division 3 regional semifinal victory over Grass Lake in a crowded Dansville Middle School gymnasium.
Trailing 34-33 with 1:30 left to play, Ovid-Elsie came out of a timeout on defense needing a stop on defense. Enter Evalyn Cole.
Grass Lake inbounded at halfcourt but Cole, a junior guard, quickly intercepted the pass and raced downcourt to convert a left-handed lay-up to put Ovid-Elsie up by a point.
“I was playing with four fouls at that point and I was a little frustrated,” Cole said. “But I knew it was like, ‘We’re down by one and my team needs this.’ “So I pressured their guards and I get the steal and going for the finish, I was a little nervous because it was my left hand. But I went up and made it and then back to defense.”
Grass Lake then was unable to find the hoop on its ensuing possession giving the Marauders the ball back with 1:09 left.
Ovid-Elsie milked some time off the clock but with 30 seconds left Ovid-Elsie junior forward/center Ava Bates had an open look on the baseline.
She missed the shot but teammate Braeden Tokar poked the ball back to Bates, who immediately sent up another shot that found the mark, giving the Marauders insurance at 37-34.
“She (Tokar) tipped it back to me and I was like, ‘Thank gosh,’ Bates said. “And I shot it and I felt good and knew it was going in, too.”
Tokar said she felt that Bates had the hot hand at the time and it was a reaction play.
“I just knew that Ava was hot — she was hitting those shots — and I was trying to get anything I could, anything on the ball and it went right to her and so it ended up working out,” Tokar said.
With 12 seconds left, a timeout was called and Grass Lake had one final opportunity to tie the game with a 3-pointer. The Marauders had a few fouls to give and did commit two fouls which whittled the clock down to 8 seconds. Then Grass Lake’s Kate Starkey, guarded tightly by Marauder Kiah Longoria, heaved a final shot which failed to hit the rim and the game was over.
Bates finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while scoring six of the Marauders’ eight points in the final quarter. Tokar finished with a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double. She also had two blocks. Cole scored just four points, but of course two of them cam on the effective game-winner. She also tallied six assists and three steals.
Now 21-4, Ovid-Elsie — already a back-to-back Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and district champion — will shoot for its first regional championship since 1984 Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Marauders face a tough opponent in host Dansville. The No. 6-ranked Aggies (21-2) defeated Springport 68-55 on Tuesday to make it to the final.
While Dansville is a formidable foe, its not an unfamiliar one. The two teams played each other on Dec. 5, in the Marauders’ third game of the season. The Aggies won that game played at O-E, 42-33.
As the final score indicates, Tuesday’s clash between Ovid-Elsie and Grass Lake was a defensive game throughout as O-E led just 8-7 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime. Tokar converted a left-handed lay-in with 12 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Marauders a 28-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
O-E coach Ryan Cunningham said his team showed a great deal of resilience and character in the victory.
“Credit these kids for battling,” Cunningham said. “Braeden Tokar had 13 rebounds and it’s nice to see her get rewarded with her strong play with what she’s been through — a torn ACL her freshman year, a torn ACL last year. And now she’s coming back. I don’t think she’s 100% yet. The way she’s battling and the little things she’s doing, like those tipped rebounds, gave us another possession. I couldn’t be prouder and I love her to death.”
Tokar shot 2-for-3 from 3-point range Tuesday. She scored six points in the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Grass Lake, led by Starkey’s 14 points, finished the season with a 16-8 record.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Ava Bates 6 2-4 15, Braeden Tokar 3 2-4 10, Evalyn Cole 2 0-2 4, Ellyanna Carman 1 0-0 2, Hailee Campbell 1 0-2 2, Kiah Longoria 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 4-13 37.
GRASS LAKE SCORING: Kate Starkey 6 1-2 14, Olivia Turner 2 3-4 8, Lauren Lutchka 2 0-0 5, Grace Bullock 0 1-1 1, Mya Viegelahn 3 0-2 6. Totals 13 5-9 34.
