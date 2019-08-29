BYRON — Byron’s boys soccer team defeated Chesaning 8-0 Wednesday as Matthew Williams scored four times.
The Eagles (5-1) also got goals from Hawkins Whitehead, Justin Frye, Alessio Nieuwenhuizen and Trevor Ritter. Caleb Joslin made one save for Byron, which led 4-0 by halftime.
Williams now has 14 goals on the season.
Durand tops LakeVille
DURAND — Durand defeated LakeVille 4-1 Wednesday to improve to 5-1-1 and 2-0-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ethan Hansen scored twice for the Railroaders, who also received goals from Jackson Tillman and Jerry Napier.
Adding assists for Durand were Hansen, Jaxon Smith and Ben Nebo.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Corunna defeats Caro
CORUNNA — Maddison Kett and Audrey Mitchell each captured firsts in two solo events as Corunna defeated visiting Caro, 117-69, Wednesday.
Kett was first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle. Mitchell won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Corunna received additional solo victories from Mariah Hall (diving), Marissa Jackson (100 backstroke) and Allyson Vowell (100 freestyle).
Corunna won the 200 free relay with Katie Richardson, Autumn Zachar, Mitchell and Kett.
The Cavaliers were first in the 400 free relay with Jackson, Vowell, Piper LePino and Kett.
Wednesday’s Results
BYRON 8, CHESANING 0
Chesaning 0 0 — 0
Byron 4 4 — 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
BY: Matthew Williams (Alessia Nieuwenhuizen), 11th minute.
BY: Hawkins Whitehead (Jonathan Magee), 22nd minute.
BY: Williams (Jacob Miller), 25th minute.
BY: Justin Frye (unassisted), 30th minute.
Second Half
BY: Nieuwenhuizen (Williams), 46th minute.
BY: Williams (Trevor Ritter), 49th minute.
BY: Williams (Jacob Miller), 59th minute.
BY: Ritter (Williams), 78th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Caleb Joslin 1 save).
Records: Byron 5-1.
DURAND 4, LAKEVILLE 1
LakeVille 1 0 — 1
Durand 1 3 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
DU: Jackson Tillman (Ethan Hansen assist), 26th minute
LA: Cody Mibs, 40th minute.
Second Half
DU: Hansen (Jaxon Smith assist), 62nd minute.
DU: Hansen (Ben Nebo assist), no time reported.
DU: Jerry Napier (unassisted), 75th minute.
Records: Durand 5-1-1, 2-0-1 MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.