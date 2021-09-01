DURAND — Capac defeated Durand 6-3 Tuesday despite a strong start by the Railroaders.
Durand took a 1-0 lead three minutes into the contest thanks to Jaxon Smith, scoring on a pass from John Plashek. Durand made it 2-0 with Brayden Joslin scoring off a Joseph Huff assist with 30:04 left in the first half.
Capac came back to tie it at 2 before halftime. The Chiefs then scored three goals to start the second half before Joslin added his second goal of the night with 15 seconds left in the game.
Capac scored its last goal with three seconds left.
Owosso 4, Swartz Creek 1
OWOSSO — Owosso downed Swartz Creek Monday, 4-1, at Willman Field to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Simon Erfourth made it 1-0 Trojans by scoring on a penalty kick in the game’s seventh minute.
The Dragons tied it on a penalty kick of their own in the 24th minute.
Owosso scored three straight goals in the second half. Ryan Dahl made it 2-1 Owosso in the 70th minute. Hunter Babcock earned the assist. Matthew Shattuck then made it 3-1 roughly 6 minutes later, with Babcock again earning the assist.
Erfourth scored his second goal in the 78th minute off a pass from Clayton Brown.
Owosso enjoyed a 21-6 advantage in shots on goal. Brennan Baran made four saves for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.