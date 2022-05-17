NEW LOTHROP — No. 5-ranked New Lothrop swept Byron 20-3 and 22-6 Monday ahead of a conference showdown with Chesaning.
After traveling to Mt. Morris Wednesday, the Hornets (24-1, 10-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) visit Chesaning Thursday. The Indians and Hornets are both currently unbeaten in league play.
Ty Kohlmann and Jaden Martinez each stroked two hits for New Lothrop in Game 1. Brady Birchmeier swatted his 10th home run of the season in Game 2 for New Lothrop. Birchmeier hit a two-run homer and finished with five RBIs. Jordan Belmer had a home run and a triple while driving in three runs.
O-E sweeps Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — Corbyn Janes and Perrien Rasch pitched Ovid-Elsie 11-5, 12-2 wins over Mt. Morris Monday.
Janes pitched seven innings in Game 1. He struck out five and walked none while giving up just one earned run.
Braxton Stenger had seven stolen bases on the day and now has 27 on the season. Stenger is closing in on the Ovid-Elsie single-season record for steals. He batted 3-for-5 in Game 1 with two doubles, three stolen bases and two RBIs.
Janes went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Caven Brooks drove in three runs and joined Jake Bowen and Landon Stoneman with two hits. Stoneman had a triple.
Game 2 also spanned seven innings. Rasch needed only 60 pitches to pick up the victory, allowing five hits and two runs with one strikeout and one walk.
“He was very efficient,” Ovid-Elsie coach Luke Martin said. “He averaged about two pitches to the 28 batters he faced.”
Perrien also batted 2-for-4, while Stoneman drove in four runs with a triple and single. Stenger had four more stolen bases and Brooks drove in three runs with one hit.
The Marauders improved to 9-13 overall and 6-4 in the MMAC.
Owosso 5, Clio 4
CLIO — Owosso finished third in the Flint Metro League Stars Division Monday with a 5-4 victory over Clio.
Owosso, which will take on Linden Wednesday in a league crossover battle, rode the three-hitter of Jay Tuttle on the mound. Tuttle pitched the first six innings, striking out seven. Cody Fields then came on in the seventh to record the save.
Hugh Doyle hammered two hits for the Trojans. Corbin Thompson, Zach Evon, Tuttle, Teddy Worthington, Fields and Alex Krawczyk had one hit apiece.
Durand tops LakeVille twice
DURAND — Durand swept Otisville LakeVille 18-3 in four innings and 13-1 in five innings Monday.
Carter Boisclair drove in four runs in Game 1 for the Railroaders. Boisclair and William Huff each laced three hits. Brayden Joslin drove in three runs and Huff drove in two. Joslin and reliever Kyle Stroub combined to give up just five hits.
Brayden Kelley lined three hits for Durand in Game 2 while Huff drove in three runs and Boisclair and Austin Kelley each had two RBIs.
Austin Kelley got the pitching win, working the first 31/3 innings and striking out two. Brayden Kelley worked 12/3 innings.
Leslie sweeps Perry
PERRY — Leslie took two from Perry Monday, 6-5 and 10-4.
The Ramblers were hurt by seven errors in Game 1. Jylon Peek and Tristan Krupp each swatted two hits with Memphis Schrauben driving in two runs with one hit.
Blake Lantis took the loss, working six innings and surrendering six runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked none.
In Game 2, Bryce Krupp had a triple and single for Perry while driving in two runs. Blake Lantis also rapped two hits. Peek took the loss, going 22/3 innings and giving up six runs and four hits. He struck out one and walked two.
Goodrich stops Cavs twice
CORUNNA — Goodrich remained unbeaten as the Flint Metro League Stars Division champs swept Corunna, 15-8 and 7-1 Monday. The first game counted in the league standings, while the second did not.
Goodrich improved to 23-0 overall and 15-0 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. Corunna fell to 11-15 and 6-9 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Braden Andrejack and Jaden Herrick each had two hits in the first game. Herrick and Colby Ardelean each swatted doubles. Andrejack and Ardelean each had two RBIs.
Herrick took the pitching loss, working 1 1/3 innings and giving up 11 runs and six hits. He walked four. Andrejack pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits. He struck out six and walked two.
In Game 2, Corunna was to a single by Andrejack. Logan Vowell took the loss, working 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered three runs on two hits with one strikeout and four walks. Collin Thompson pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up four runs and four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.