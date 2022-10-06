From a College Notes perspective, the headline event of the past week in sports would have to be Saturday’s “Battle of the Valleys” gridiron clash between then 17th-ranked Saginaw Valley State and the (still) second-ranked Grand Valley State Lakers in Allendale.
Not only was it a naturally juicy matchup between top-20 regional Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals, but it also had the added intrigue — in Argus-area terms — of featuring a former state-champion quarterback from Chesaning on the one side and a former state champ QB from New Lothrop on the other.
One (SVSU’s Ryan Brady) is a coach and the other (GVSU’s Avery Moore) is a backup. It’s obviously not as scintillating as if they were duking it out across the field from one another, but we take what we can get.
Moore’s Lakers were doing most of the taking in this one as it happened, more than justifying their American Football Coaches Association ranking with a 29-10 win.
Despite the game not being a blowout, Moore saw the field a decent amount, mostly in running packagers. The former Hornet carried the ball six time for a season-high 39 yards. More significantly, he scored his second career touchdown, scampering in from 20 yards out to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
This was no garbage time score either. It came with 3:45 left in the first half to give the Lakers a 13-7 lead after SVSU had struck first on an Andrew Brito to Jairus Grissom connection in the first quarter.
Moore would lose some of his luster in the third quarter, when his only pass attempt was intercepted, by SVSU’s Donte Small, but the coaches must have appreciated his hustle when he tackled Small himself after an 11-yard runback.
Now 5-0, GVSU draws American International this week. For 4-1 SVSU a daunting date with Ferris State looms.
FOOTBALL
Brady Frasier, Albion College (Chesaning) — Albion opened its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association season with a bang Saturday, bulldozing Kalamazoo College, 48-7. Doing his share of the grunt work was Chesaning’s Frasier, who logged five solo tackles with one assist in the contest.
With the win, the Britons are now 5-0 on the year.
Trent Devereaux, Alma College (Chesaning) — Alma (5-0) also made its MIAA debut on Saturday and, like Albion, the Scots treated themselves to a runaway win, beating Trine 40-21. That meant backup quarterback Devereaux once again saw a decent number of snaps. The ex-Indian turned in a middling performance, completing 4-of-5 passing attempts for just 22 yards. Both of the drives he helmed ended in punts.
Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — Sanderson chipped in on two tackles vs. Trine after not playing in Week 4.
Tony Annese, Ferris State (Corunna) — Annese’s Bulldogs kept on truckin’ with a straightforward, 38-7 win over Findlay Saturday. Now 4-0, the defending NCAA Division II champs remain No. 1 in the latest AFCA poll.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — The Golden Grizzlies scrapped to their fourth scoreless tie of the season on Saturday, fighting IUPUI to a standstill in Indianapolis. Wilsey was back to her customary full shift on defense, playing all 90 minutes after logging just 69 in Oakland’s previous outing against Purdue-Fort Wayne. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2-7 overall.
Myia Danek, Evansville (Laingsburg) — After sitting out their previous two games, Danek was back in goal for the Purple Aces as they faced off against Northern Iowa Sept. 29. The Laingsburg grad faced six shots on goal, saving four as Evansville scrapped to a 2-2 tie. Danek wasn’t able to keep things level vs. Southern Illinois on Sunday, however, again allowing two goals, while her teammates could muster only one in response.
Losses are starting to pile up for Evansville, which now sits at 1-6-4.
Josie Nash, Northwood (Ovid-Elsie) — The Timberwolves have gone 1-1 over the past week, picking up a 2-0 win against Walsh University on Saturday, but falling 4-1 to Ferris State on Monday. Nash played a combined 62 minutes across the two games — 37 vs. Walsh and 25 vs. the Bulldogs. She did not record any additional statistics. Northwood’s loss to Ferris State was just its second of the year. The T’wolves are 6-1-3.
Adam Dahl, Concordia (Owosso) — Dahl appeared in 31 minutes of Concordia’s 4-0 loss to Calvin College last Friday, but didn’t see the field in the Cardinals’ subsequent, 1-0 losses to Siena Heights and Cleary on Saturday and Wednesday.
Concordia is just 1-9 so far this season.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — The Blue Devils haven’t scored a goal over the past week. But, no matter, neither have their opponents. The team had a scoreless draw with Lourdes on Saturday, then repeated the feat vs. Siena Heights on Wednesday, bringing its record to 2-3-4.
Byron’s Williams appeared in both shutouts, coming off the bench for 27 minutes in the first and 49 minutes in the second.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — North Dakota picked up a couple of dominant Summit League wins over the past week, sweeping Missouri-Kansas City and Oral Roberts in straight sets to improve to 7-9 on the year.
Norris was at the center of both victories, leading the Fighting Hawks in kills in each. Against UMKC she had 12 (plus 14 assists) and vs. Oral Roberts she logged eight (with 12 assists — also a team high).
Maya Ferland, Northwood (Laingsburg) — Northwood dropped matches to Ashland (0-3) and Ferris State (1-3) on Saturday and Monday, falling to 10-8 this season. Ferland was active on the front line for the Timberwolves in each contest, totalling 11 kills and five blocks.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids Community College (Chesaning) —The Raiders have kept up their season-long run of dominance over the past week, reeling off match wins over Muskegon Community College, Kellogg CC, LCC, McHenry CC and Lake Michigan. Those last four wins all came at the Raider Challenge tournament, held over the weekend. Ferry logged 33 kills over this span.
GRCC has now logged 14 wins in a row after starting the season out with two losses.
Lorna Strieff, Lansing Community College (Laingsburg) — LCC was on the wrong side of one of GRCC’s wins, falling to the Raiders in straight sets Saturday. Unfortunately for the Stars, that was just one of many stumbles over the past week, which saw them go 1-5, dropping their record to 9-14 overall.
Strieff made sporadic appearances during LCC’s scufflings, playing in 10 out of 17 sets. She had four digs in a 3-1 loss to McHenry on Saturday.
GOLF
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — Playing at the Kyle Ryman Memorial Tournament at Mohawk Golf and Country Club in Tiffin, Ohio, Monday and Tuesday, Koerner helped the Bulldogs to a sixth-place (out of 12 teams) finish. Individually, the Laingsburg grad shot 233 across three rounds, tying him for 60th place.
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis carded a combined 239 across three 18-hole rounds at the Golfweek Invitational hosted by Sandestin Resort in Destin, Florida, Monday and Tuesday. She got better as the event progressed, going from a score of 83 in the first round to 76 in the third, but still finished 26 over par, leaving her in a tie for 38th place, individually. As a team, Palm Beach Atlantic finished eighth out of 10 entrants.
MaryAnn Montgomery, Cleary (Byron) — The ex-Eagle competed with her team at the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Fall Preview event at Stonehedge North Golf Club in Augusta, Michigan, at the beginning of the week. She shot 100 during the tournament’s 18-hole stroke play round, finishing in 48th place.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Competing in the Louisville Classic on Saturday, Schwab finished well out of the running in the 8k. His time of 28:14.6 was 200th-best.
Evie Wright, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Also out and about in Louisville, Wright fared much better relative to her competition than did her fellow ex-Cavalier. She finished 31st out of 356 runners in her 5k race, with a time of 19:45.1
