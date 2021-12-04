WEBBERVILLE — Grace O’Neill scored 10 points and Bailey Cramer added nine points to lead Perry past Webberville, 36-24, Friday in girls basketball action.
The Ramblers (1-2) got four points apiece from Sophie Knickerbocker, Abigail Cochrane and Jaden Chamberlain. Knickerbocker, Lexi VanAtta and Jadyn Johnson all cleared six rebounds.
Perry opened up a 21-9 lead by halftime.
Webberville was led by Ryleigh Nelson, with 15 points.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 2 0-0 4, Grace O’Neill 4 0-0 10, Lexi VanAtta 1 0-2 2, Jadyn Johnson 1 1-2 3, Abigail Cochrane 2 0-0 4, Bailey Cramer 4 1-1 9, Jaden Chamberlain 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 2-5 36.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Ryleigh Nelson 15 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.