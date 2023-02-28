The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg completed a perfect Central Michigan Athletic Conference campaign Tuesday, coasting past Saranac, 70-29, in boys basketball play.
Coach Daniel Morrill’s Wolfpack, ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll (and No. 3 by the MHSAA), rolled to 13-0 in the CMAC and 20-0 overall.
Zander Woodruff led all scorers Tuesday with 27 points. His brother, Eli Woodruff, and Luke Snyder, each scored eight points.
The Redhawks (0-13, 4-17) got eight points from Sam Sterzick.
Chesaning 63,
Valley Lutheran 37
CHESANING — Matt Weigl picked up his 100th varsity coaching win as Chesaning celebrated its senior night with a 63-37 victory over Saginaw Valley Lutheran Tuesday.
The win improves the Indians’ record to 17-4 overall and drops Valley Lutheran to 3-19.
“Tonight was a special night for our seniors,” Weigl said. “They have given so much to the program these past four years — it was great to be able to recognize them!”
Junior Mason Struck led the way for the Indians, scoring 16 points, with seven rebounds and one block. Senior Evan List added 12 points with six steals, while senior Reese Greenfelder contributed eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Durand 69,
Birch Run 59 (OT)
DURAND — They needed overtime to do it, but the Durand Railroaders picked up their 18th win of the season Tuesday — second most in the area behind Laingsburg — 69-59 over upset-minded Birch Run Tuesday.
Kwin Knapp scored 22 points with four rebounds for the Railroaders (18-3). Brayden Kelley finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three steals, but the all-around performer of the night was Gabe Lynn, who authored his second triple-double of the season with 13 points, a whopping 17 rebounds and a ridiculous 11 steals. Austin Kelley had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Birch Run is now to 1-21.
Portland 68,
Ovid-Elsie 63 (OT)
PORTLAND — Logan Thompson scored 19 points, but Ovid-Elsie lost in overtime to Portland Tuesday, 68-63.
The Marauders (16-4) got 18 points from Clay Wittenberg and 15 from Tryce Tokar.
Portland improves to 9-11 with the victory.
New Lothrop 52,
St. Charles 29
ST. CHARLES — Ty Kohlmann scored 19 points to lead New Lothrop past St. Charles, 52-29, Tuesday.
Jayden Martinez and Greg Henderson each scored nine points for the Hornets (8-12). Jaden Curry scored eight.
New Lothrop led 27-23 at halftime before pulling away with a 12-2 run in the third quarter and a 13-4 run in the fourth.
St. Charles fell to 4-17.
Byron 52, Morrice 44
MORRICE — Trevor Ritter scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three blocks to lead Byron past Morrice, 52-44, Tuesday.
“Trevor really stepped in and commanded our team on the court tonight,” said Byron coach Matt Brown. “He’s a key player who drives our team.”
The Eagles (3-17) got eight points, eight assists and four steals from Owen Thomas and eight points, two steals and two assists from Nathan Erdman. Reece Arndt had 13 rebounds and seven points, while Glen L’Esperacne had seven points and four rebounds.
Drew McGowan scored 12 points with five rebounds and three assists for Morrice (2-19), while Logan Smith scored 11 points.
SWIMMING
Owosso wins Kearsley
Last Chance Meet
FLINT — Owosso emerged as the team champion of Tuesday’s Flint Kearsley Last Chance Meet, scoring 395 points to hold off the second-place charge of Lapeer (302).
Corunna finished third at the meet with 234 points and Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton was fourth (141).
Earning two first-place individual medals apiece for Owosso were brothers Blake Binger — tops in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free — and Alex Binger, first in both the 50 free and 100 free.
The Trojans also placed first in the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 free relay events.
Owosso’s Ryan Dahl (100 butterfly), Jay Tuttle (100 freestyle) and Liam McGraw (100 backstroke) captured second-place medals.
