ELSIE — Eddy Evans, a hard-running, hard-hitting running back/cornerback has made a big impact to start the football season for the Ovid-Elsie Marauders.
The six-foot, 175-pound senior — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the first two games, but more important than that, he’s a vital leader for the 2-1 Marauders, according to head coach Travis Long.
“He’s not a real big guy but he’s tough to bring down,” Long said. “He’s got great quickness and acceleration. But I think his leadership has just been great. He’s a great communicator with his teammates. He’s not afraid to say the unpopular thing and get guys’ minds back in the game. He’s also a guy that kids can turn to if they’re having a bad day — just a friendly guy.”
Evans rushed for 119 yards on 22 carries in Week 1, a 21-14 loss to perennial power Portland. In Week 2, Evans continued to carry the load for O-E, rushing for 102 yards and two TDs on 20 carries as the Marauders overpowered Durand, 28-8, to open the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference schedule.
Friday night, Evans rushed for 51 yards on nine carries — including a 7-yard touchdown run — as Ovid-Elsie edged Montrose, 23-22 on Colin Fluharty’s 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
Evans said he is neither a speed back nor a power back, but rather a hybrid of the two.
“I think it’s mostly just being balanced,” Evans said. “I wouldn’t really call myself heavy on speed or power. I’m just kind of balanced. I mean, if I get to the outside I’m gone. But if you stand in my way, I’m going to hit you.”
Evans has already rushed for four touchdowns this season, including an acrobatic 5-yard TD run against Durand in which he flipped sideways into the end zone after being hit. The play drew attention from local media, and gave the Marauders a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
Evans, now in his third varsity season of football, rushed for 620 yards and six TDs last year on 97 carries as Ovid-Elsie finished 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the MMAC. It was an abbreviated regular season due to COVID-19. This year, Evams hopes to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark and help the Marauders contend for an MMAC title. Of course, defending state champion and league champion New Lothrop will have something to say about that — along with a few other MMAC heavyweights.
“I think a lot of us want to be conference champs,” Evans said. “I think that’s the goal for now — keep on winning the conference games.”
But Evans is quick to give the lion’s share of the credit for his running success to Ovid-Elsie’s offensive line.
“I give a lot of props to my offensive line,” Evans said. “Players that stand out to me on my line are players like Tyler Bancroft, Kevin Ley and big Dylan Taylor. You know, I couldn’t do it without them obviously. I won’t give all the credit to me. I have to appreciate my offensive line — especially in the Portland game just going up the gut. Every time, I was able to get at least five (yards). I didn’t have to meet anyone at the line, it was always linebackers or secondary.”
The Portland vs. Ovid-Elsie game was tied 14-apiece until the final 1:14 of the fourth quarter. The Raiders were able to score and pull the game out.
“Montrose and New Lothrop are definitely going to be our biggest challenges in terms of winning a conference championship,” Evans said prior to the Montrose game. “But I think that’s a goal that we all want and something we’re all going to fight for.”
Evans doubled as a first-team All-MMAC defensive back a year ago, hauling in five interceptions with two fumble recoveries. Long said he was the Marauders’ best cover back.
“He’s a two-way player for us and he takes pride in that,” Long said.
Evans said he likes to think of himself both as a defensive and offensive player.
“So far I’ve had a couple of pass break ups and just making sure the receiver can’t catch it but no interceptions, not yet anyway,” Evans said. “I take probably more pride in my defensive work. Like if I have a bad day on offense, I get over it. But if I have a bad day on defense, that really speaks to me. I feel stopping the other team from scoring is more important to me than scoring.”
Evans has also competed in track and field at Ovid-Elsie and he has excelled as a sprinter and pole vaulter.
He hasn’t decided what college he will attend next year but said he hopes to pursue a career in trades.
One college of interest is Ferris State University, but Evans said he has not made any definite plans and would love to play football in college.
