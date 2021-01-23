Long-awaited crown

DETROIT — New Lothrop bolted to a 35-7 halftime lead Saturday, then held off Traverse City St. Francis’s stunning comeback to win 42-35 and capture the school’s third football state championship, and second in three years, in a Division 7 final at Ford Field.
Senior slot receiver Julius Garza scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half, and quarterback Cam Orr passed for 222 yards and rushed for 127 as New Lothrop completed an 11-0 season — the first undefeated season and second state championship under 12-year head coach Clint Galvas.
“It was a tale of two halves — it really was,” Galvas said. “We won the first half and they won the second half.”
“I kind of feel like we played a doubleheader today,” said Traverse City St. Francis coach Josh Sellers. “The score of the first game was 35-7 and the score of the second game was 28-7. And unfortunately the math didn’t work out in our favor.”
New Lothrop appeared to have the game well in hand at halftime, building a 28-point cushion.
Running back Will Muron scored on the Hornets’ second play from scrimmage — a 28-yard dash and Garza streaked for an 84-yard kickoff return, a 65-yard TD reception from Orr and a 3-yard run. Orr tacked on an 11-yard scoring run with 53 seconds left in the first half and kicked the extra point.
The Gladiators (9-3), however, battled back late in the third quarter behind a powerful and effective running game, scoring 21 unanswered points.
Following Aidan Schmuckal’s 2-yard scoring run, Charlie Peterson added a 1-yard scamper, and St. Francis was in business.
Keyed by Jimmy Muzljkowvich’s blocked punt, which put the ball at the Hornet 2, Schmuckal bulled in for a TD. The extra point was blocked but Traverse City St. Francis trailed just 35-28 with 6:48 left.
However, New Lothrop put one more scoring drive together. On a third-and-6 from their own 45, the Hornets came through as Orr completed a 9-yard pass to Garza to the St. Francis 44.
“I would say that third-down catch was the biggest play I had today,” Garza said. “It wasn’t a touchdown. It wasn’t spectacular, but I made the catch to keep the drive alive and allowed us to score the deciding points.”
“They were keying on Muron,” Orr said, “so when we had the flare out, Julius found that seam and sat perfectly in it. I threw the ball to him and I knew he’d catch it.”
Garza then scored his fourth touchdown of the game, running wide left after going in motion and taking the snap for an 9-yard run. Orr kicked the extra point with 2:26 left and New Lothrop led 42-28.
“There was no quit in them (the Gladiators) obviously,” Galvas said. “But I’m proud as heck for our guys — to be able to withstand that and hold on to win it. And put a huge drive together at the end of the fourth quarter.”
St. Francis wasn’t done. Owen Mueller’s kickoff return to the New Lothrop 30 set up a Peterson 7-yard TD pass to Josh Groves with 1:07 left. Groves caught the ball close to the sideline, but was able to drag his toe in the end zone. After a review, the officials confirmed the call. Brice Kempf’s extra point was good.
The Gladiators tried an onside kick, but it was recovered by New Lothrop’s Rafael Woods.
The Hornets were able to run out the clock. On a fourth-and-eight near midfield with just seven seconds left, Orr scrambled left to run off some time and then heaved a pass out of bounds as time expired.
The celebration then began.
Orr finished 11-for-15 through the air with one TD. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Garza finished with four receptions for 139 yards and one TD. He also rushed four times for 26 yards and two TDs and his kickoff return for score was his first of the season.
Muron rushed five times for 32 yards and a score and had four catches for 24 yards.
Alec Mangino led the Hornets with 12 tackles including nine solos. Garza had nine tackles while Garret Mangino and Bryce Cheney each had seven tackles.
Cheney had an interception, his ninth of the season, tying Amari Coleman’s single-season record at New Lothrop. Muron also had an interception.
St. Francis led in offensive plays, 71 to 41; time of possession, 30:17 to 16:17, and rushing yards, 264-176.
Schmuckal had 102 yards rushing on 17 carries with two TDs while Mueller rushed for 74 yards and Gabe Olivier had 69 yards rushing and one score.
New Lothrop held the Gladiators to 67 passing yards; Peterson completed 8 of 18 passes, but had two interceptions.
Galvas, now 128-15 as New Lothrop’s coach, downplayed New Lothrop’s undefeated season, saying the most important thing was that the Hornets won the final game.
New Lothrop’s last undefeated season came in 2006 when coach Jake Emmendorfer’s squad finished 14-0.
“We never talk about it,” Galvas said. “It’s what it is. I never look at really the records, as long as you get to this point. The undefeated record doesn’t matter as long as you win the last game.”
Orr said the undefeated season was special to him and the team.
“That’s what you look for every year,” Orr said. “You go in there every game thinking of winning. It’s just amazing to be that team to get over that hump.”
