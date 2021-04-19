PORTLAND — Ovid-Elsie beat host Portland 7-3 before losing to Central Montcalm 18-6 and Holt 12-2 during an invitational Saturday.
Against Portland, Olivia Burt picked up the win by pitching three scoreless innings. Ashland Particka had three hits for the Marauders.
Kaitlyn Fry took the loss against Central Montcalm, pitching all five innings. Burt and Particka had two hits apiece.
Patricka led O-E again at the plate against Holt, going 2-for-3. Burt took the loss, striking out two in three innings.
