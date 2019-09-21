CHESANING — Cooper Beard had one of the finest running games of his career Friday against Chesaning — but the Ovid-Elsie senior’s biggest play came might have come on defense.
Beard, a defensive end, scooped up a Chesaning fumble and sprinted 37 yards to the Indians’ 5-yard line with 1:21 left in the first half. Ovid-Elsie, which trailed 12-7 at the time, scored with six seconds left on Aaron Hurst’s 1-yard quarterback keeper, giving the Marauders’ their second TD in the final two minutes of the first half.
The Marauders dominated the second half with their running game built around Beard, Shayne Loynes and Logan Thompson en route to a 41-15 victory over Chesaning.
Beard finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. But his fumble return seemed to be the play that got the Marauders going.
“I think just their quarterback and the running back had a miscommunication,” Beard said. “I just got past the tackle and ran over there and got the ball and ran.”
Ovid-Elsie (2-2, 2-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) head coach Travis Long said the game turned in the last two minutes of the first half. Hurst found Justin Moore for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:59 left, then got the break they needed when Beard returned the fumble.
“We played Marauder football the rest of the way,” Long said. “I’m proud of the boys and how they responded to adversity.”
Hurst completed 7 of 14 passes for 126 yards and one TD. Loynes rushed for 84 yards on six carries and Logan Thompson had 48 yards and one TD on seven carries. Kyren Henning had three catches for 46 yards, while Moore had two grabs for 36 yards and a score.
Chesaning (2-2, 1-2 MMAC) took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter when Nick Fowler caught a 13-yard TD pass from quarterback Trent Devereaux with 11:48 left in the half. The Indians pushed it to 12-0 on Fowler’s 7-yard TD run with 2:51 left in the half.
Chesaning regained a 15-14 lead on Ike Guziak’s 28-yard field goal with 4:21 left in the third quarter, butt Ovid-Elsie controlled the game on the ground from there.
The Marauders took a 28-15 on Thompson’s 7-yard scoring run and Beard’s 20-yard scoring burst to end the third quarter.
Ovid-Elsie scored two more touchdowns in the fourth — Beard on a 27-yard run after a 50-yard dash by Loynes, and Colton Sutliff added a 3-yard plunge with 5:16 to go.
Sutliff had eight tackles and one interception on defense. Moore had seven tackles and three sacks.
Chesaning coach John Mimranek said his team made too many mental errors — such as penalties, turnovers and mis-plays at the wrong times.
“Our kids have to learn how to play through adversity,” Mimranek said. “We faced a lot of adversity with a lot of illnesses this week that had guys not practicing and prepared the way I would like them to be. And then within the game, we had a number of players down with injuries. And we are not deep enough to overcome injuries.”
Devereaux completed 16 of 30 passes for 154 yards and one TD pass. He also rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries. Ty Gross had four catches for 58 yards for Chesaning.
Moore said the key to stopping Chesaning was getting pressure on Devereaux.
“We knew going into the game (he) was the key because he is a good player,” Moore said. “They throw a lot and try to get outside so me and the other ends we were trying to get a lot of pressure on him.”
OVID-ELSIE 41, CHESANING 15
O-E 0 14 14 13 — 41
Chesaning 0 12 3 0 — 15
Second Quarter
CH: Nick Fowler 13 pass from Trent Devereaux (kick failed), 11:48.
CH: Fowler 7 run (kick failed), 2:51.
OE: Justin Moore 15 pass from Aaron Hurst (Jackson Thornton kick), 1:59.
OE: Aaron Hurst 1 run (Thornton kick), 0:06.
Third Quarter
CH: Ike Guziak 28 field goal, 4:21.
OE: Logan Thompson 7 run (Thornton kick), 2:31.
OE: Cooper Beard 17 run (Thornton kick), 0:08.
Fourth Quarter
OE: Beard 27 run (Kick failed), 9:34.
OE: Colton Sutliff 3 run (Thornton kick), 5:18.
TEAM STATISTICS
O-E Ches
First downs 20 13
Total yards 401 265
Rushes-yards 41-275 26-111
Passing 7-14-126 16-30-154
Penalties-yards 6-40 7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chesaning — Team 26-111. Trent Devereaux 15-83, Nick Fowler 7-25, TD. Ovid-Elsie — 41-275. Cooper Beard 18-147, 2 TDs; Shayne Loynes 6-84, Logan THompson 7-48, TD.
PASSING: Chesaning — Devereaux 16-30-154, TD, INT. O-E — Aaron Hurst 7-14-126, TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING: Chesaning — Ty Gross 4-58; Matt Warby 3-29; Alex Amman 2-24; Adam Kulhanek 4-22; Nick Fowler 3-21, TD. Ovid-Elsie — Karen Henning 3-46; Justin Moore 2-36, TD; Shayne Loynes 1-32; Cooper Beard 1-12.
DEFENSE: Chesaning — Name tackles, sacks; Name tackles, sacks. O-E — Colton Sutliff 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT; Justin Moore 7 tackles, 3 sacks. Shayne Loynes 6 tackles, Jacob Schaub 6 tackles.
Records: Chesaning 2-2, 1-2 MMAC. Ovid-Elsie 2-2, 2-1 MMAC.
