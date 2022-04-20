CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys track and field team bolted to a pair of easy wins to improve to 3-0 in the Flint Metro League Tuesday.
Even though coach Jeff Sawyer held out a few of his standouts in some races to keep them fresh for Friday’s Frankenmuth Relays, Corunna conquered Ortonville Brandon, 113-15, and Goodrich, 109-24. The weather was cold and overcast — not ideal for times or distances, he said.
“We wanted to get through the weather and get through healthy,” Sawyer said.
Corunna sophomore Wyatt Bower was part of three victories, winning the 100-meter dash (11.51 seconds) and anchoring triumphs in the 400 relay with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos and Colin Lavery (46.47 seconds) and 800 relay with Tarick Bower, Joaquin Campos and Jaden Herrick (1:36.54).
Bower did not compete in the long jump, where he came close to tying a Corunna record with a leap of 21 feet, 8 inches last week against Lake Fenton. But it didn’t seem to bother the sophomore.
“It was a little cold and it’s snowing right now, but you’ve just got to stay warm,” Bower said. “I didn’t long jump today because Friday we’re going to an invitational at Frankenmuth and so I’m saving myself for that. The record is very reachable.”
Junior Nick Strauch won two individual events for Corunna, topping the 200 dash (24.49) and 400 dash (54.42). He also helped Corunna win the 1,600 relay with Bower, Luke Tuller and Lucas Kuran (3:48.9).
“The 400 was probably the best one,” Strauch said. “I just went out for the first 75 (meters) and then just held on, trying to make it through the wind. And I gave everything I had the last 100.”
Logan Roka was first for the Cavs in the 1,600 run (4:58.82). Roka also joined forces with Kerry, Dillon Renfroe and Jaxon Strauch to win the 3,200 relay (9:05.15).
Roka said he turned his speed down a notch for the last two laps, saving himself a bit for Friday.
“I wasn’t trying for any special time,” Roka said. “I knew that the competition today wasn’t going to be that great so I kind of took it a little easier. The first two laps, I was definitely stronger and I saw there wasn’t really going to be anyone out there to test me.”
Dante Dunkin of Corunna also swept the discus (126-8) and the shot put (43-9).
Other individual winners for the Cavs were Jaden Herrick (110 hurdles, 15.79), and Brock Herrick (300 hurdles, 43.93).
SIMS SHINES
FOR CAV GIRLS
Junior Neele’ge’ Sims was the brightest star for the Corunna girls track team Tuesday, having a hand in four victories as the Cavaliers defeated Brandon, 981/2-321/2, but lost to Goodrich, 71-66.
Corunna stands 2-1 in the Flint Metro League.
“They’re a very, very good team,” Corunna coach Alan Montgomery said of Goodrich.
Still, there were many bright spots, Montgomery said.
Sims long jumped just one time — opening the day with a leap of 16 feet, 3/4-inch, good enough to place first. The junior then won the 100 dash (13.72) just ahead of second-place teammate Ashlee Napier (13.90).
Sims said she is hoping she can break the long jump school record this season — adding she still has a ways to go for that. She is hoping to eventually clear at least 17-6, she said.
“I’m very optimistic for that and it’s definitely one of my goals I have for this season,” Sims said.
Sims anchored Corunna’s 400 relay victory in 55.82 seconds with Napier, Josayln Stratton and Aubrey Rosser.
Sims completed a 4-for-4 performance by winning her favorite event, the 200 dash, in 28.43 seconds.
“I pushed hard out of the blocks and then I pushed the rest of the race,” Sims said. “And I definitely wanted to win the 200 — just because it’s the last race of the day for me. So I was just giving it all I’ve got.”
Ellie Toney was first for Corunna in both throwing events and she set season-bests for both, winning the discus in 99-4 inches and topping the shot put in 33-21/2 inches.
“It was very cold out there,” Toney said. “It didn’t really affect my throws — just cold on the hands. The discus is my favorite.”
Jade Evans was first for Corunna in both the 100 hurdles (19.06) and 300 hurdles (55.70).
