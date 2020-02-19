ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie senior guard Shayne Loynes tied his brother’s school record of eight 3-pointers in a game Tuesday as the unbeaten Marauders drubbed Birch Run 78-46.
Loynes finished with 28 points — 22 in the second half — and six assists as Ovid-Elsie improved to 16-0 with the non-conference victory. Jakob Loynes, now a freshman student at Michigan, also hit eight 3s in a game last season.
“He’s the best 3-point shooter in our league,” said teammate Justin Moore, who added 17 points.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz, aware Loynes was just two 3-pointers from tying his brother’s record, elected to keep his standout senior guard in the game to try and reach the record. Loynes expected to be taken out after the third quarter, but Latz had different ideas.
“He had four 3-pointers in the third and that gave him six and so I said, ‘I’ll give him a shot at it,’” Latz said. “We were just having a little fun with it. (Loynes) said, ‘Coach, take me out.’ I said, ‘No, if there’s anybody who deserves to have this opportunity, it’s you.’ You’re talking about two kids (Shayne and Jakob) who pushed each other while growing up, making each other better and sharing a room together and (they) are going to go to Michigan together.”
Justin Moore added 17 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for Ovid-Elsie, which converted a season-high 12 3-point baskets. Aaron Hurst scored nine points.
“In the first half we got inside a lot and they started packing it in more,” Moore said. “That was kind of a bad decision because we’ve got a lot of 3-point shooters on this team.”
Loynes made one 3-pointer in the first quarter and one in the second as Ovid-Elsie led 31-19 at halftime. He then hit four more in the midst of a 24-7 Ovid-Elsie third-quarter run that pushed the lead to 55-26.
He made his seventh 3 early in the fourth quarter, then — after six straight misses from beyond the arc — tied the record with 3:30 left in the game. The record-tying 3-pointer was announced over the P.A. system and he was quickly substituted out.
“The record has been a lingering thought — just because it was my brother’s and he holds it against me, especially shooting-wise when we’re shooting against each other,” Loynes said. “But once everyone started drawing up plays (for me), I felt I was starting to lose my rhythm a little bit.
“I’m just glad that our team was able to get out with this win — because that’s what, at this point, is the most important thing. I want to play basketball for these guys for as long as I can. You never know what can happen in district play.”
Moore, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, said Ovid-Elsie tries not to dwell on its unbeaten status, but is concentrated more on winning the conference championship.
Ovid-Elsie owns a one-game lead in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference over New Lothrop. The Marauders, 12-0 in conference play, have two league games remaining heading into Friday’s home battle against Mt. Morris (4-8 MMAC). O-E hosts New Lothrop (11-1 MMAC) on Feb. 28.
“It’s all really about the next game,” Moore said. “We have a big conference game Friday against Mt. Morris. That is what our focus is on right now.”
The last time an Ovid-Elsie basketball team went unbeaten in the regular season was 1978-79. That year, Ovid-Elsie went 23-0 before losing in the regional finals to Okemos.
OVID-ELSIE 78, BIRCH RUN 46
BIRCH RUN (2-13): Caleb Headden 4 2-2 12. Totals: 18 4-4 46.
OVID-ELSIE (16-0): Shayne Loynes 9 2-2 28, Jackson Thornton 2 0-0 4, Cal Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Keigan Ormes 1 0-2 3, Adam Barton 1 2-3 4, Justin Moore 6 5-10 17, Chase Pierce 1 0-0 3, Aaron Hurst 4 0-0 9, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 5, Jordan Renfroe 0 3-6 3. Totals: 27 12-23 78.
Birch Run 7 12 7 20 — 46
O-E 16 15 24 23 — 78
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 12 (Loynes 8, Ormes 1, Pierce 1, Hurst 1, Carman 1). Birch Run 6. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 44 (Moore 16). Birch Run 26. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 21 (Loynes 6, Moore 3). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 6 (Moore 2). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 3 (Thornton 2).
