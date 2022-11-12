NEW LOTHROP — Jack Kulhanek passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and New Lothrop held Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port to zero passing yards as the Hornets captured a 29-20 regional title victory at home Friday to advance to the Division 7 state semifinals.

Kulhanek, who completed 7 of 17 pass attempts, collected all of his aerial scores in the first half as the Hornets opened up a 22-7 lead at intermission. Passing was only the half of it — Kulhanek also rushed for 121 yards on 26 carries, but it was his success through the air that ignited the Hornets.

