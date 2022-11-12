NEW LOTHROP — Jack Kulhanek passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and New Lothrop held Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port to zero passing yards as the Hornets captured a 29-20 regional title victory at home Friday to advance to the Division 7 state semifinals.
Kulhanek, who completed 7 of 17 pass attempts, collected all of his aerial scores in the first half as the Hornets opened up a 22-7 lead at intermission. Passing was only the half of it — Kulhanek also rushed for 121 yards on 26 carries, but it was his success through the air that ignited the Hornets.
The junior completed a 60-yard TD strike to Kaven Unangst with 5:56 left in the first quarter. He then found Hayden Andres open for a 13-yard scoring completion with 1:29 left in the first quarter. And after the Lakers cut the margin to 14-7, Kulhanek then swung a short pass to Nick Barnette, who broke loose for a 74-yard TD reception as he raced down the left sidelines.
Kulhanek said in film study, New Lothrop felt that it could exploit the defense of Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port with its speedy receivers. EPBP is a tough, physical run-oriented team but New Lothrop was able to maintain possession of the ball for much of the first half.
“We noticed that they do a lot of man-to-man coverage and so we knew we could do a lot of crosses and get one man free to beat their man and just make a play,” Kulhanek said. “And obviously upfront on our O Line, we just did an amazing job tonight. Every single guy was giving it their all on every single play — Jaden Curry, Grayson Orr, Joe Torrez, Bryce Kuchar and Slade Raleigh.”
New Lothrop (10-2), ranked No. 5 in the final Division 7 regular season state rankings, will play the winner of today’s 1 p.m. regional championship game between No. 8 Ithaca (10-1) and No. 2 Traverse City St. Francis (11-0). Next week’s state semifinals will take place at a neutral site to be determined after today’s other regional final.
Hornets’ coach Clint Galvas — who celebrates his 40th birthday today — said he got an early birthday present with the New Lothrop victory. He said the team has showed great resilience this season, despite losing twice in the regular season. The team has grown from its setbacks, he said.
“In the first half we were able to get the ball rolling pretty quickly — especially in that second quarter,” Galvas said. “We were able to jump out to a lead and we were able to ride that momentum a little bit. Jack did a nice job — he’s obviously a dual threat. I don’t know what he rushed for tonight but he’s a pretty talented kid, throwing the ball and running the ball. But up front is where we really got it done tonight. We knew coming in that they (Laker) were a load. They have some big kids up front and they have a couple of ball carriers who are loads to bring down. We knew it was going to be physical. We’re sore.”
New Lothrop senior defensive tackle Jaden Curry is also big and physical. The 270-pounder delivered 17 tackles on the night. Colton Symons and John Shanafelt each delivered 11 stops while Barnette had a drive-killing fumble recovery that spoiled Laker’s first drive of the night. Barnette gathered in the loose ball at the Hornets’ 13 with 8:38 left in the first quarter.
Laker was able to mount a comeback attempt in the third quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points to pull within 22-20. Jayce Sears burst 63 yards for a TD with 4:13 left in the third quarter. The visitors, who converted the extra point kick, then recovered the ensuing kick-off on a squib kick. Ethan Wissner then scored on a 1-yard plunge. Laker decided to try for the two-point conversion but was stopped.
New Lothrop then mounted the final scoring drive of the night as Alec Wenzlick scored on a 2-yard run with 9:39 left in the game.
Nolan Mulcahy rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries for the Hornets. Barnette was the team’s leading receiver, hauling in four catches for 106 yards and a score. Unangst had one grab, that going for his 60-yard score. Wenzlick had a catch for 26 yards and Andres had his 13-yard scoring catch.
Laker went 0-for-11 in passing but rushed for 294 yards as big Ethan Wissner rushed 44 times for 209 yards and two TDs.
