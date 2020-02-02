FLINT — The Durand bowling teams traveled to Richfield Lanes Saturday to compete in a non-league meet.
The boys took on Hamady and won 25.5-4.5. Jacob Feldhouse lead the Railroaders with a 233 game as the boys improve to 7-2 on the season.
The girls faced off against Genesee and came away with a 23-7 victory.
Leading 6-3 Durand was Allysa Fraley, who rolled a career-high 196.
