CORUNNA — Corunna committed 31 turnovers in the face of Flint Kearsley’s pressure defense and the Cavaliers fell 57-44 Tuesday.
Corunna (5-7), trailing 27-13 after the first quarter, cut the deficit to seven points twice, but could get no closer.
Kearsley (9-3) junior guard Saniaa Walker scored 13 of her team-high 19 points in the first quarter, adding a handful of steals in that time frame. The Hornets’ Jakeira Wash scored 15 points.
Corunna led 6-2 early, thanks to 3-pointers from Gracie Yerian and Ellie Toney. But Kearsley, forcing Corunna into 13 turnovers in the first quarter, built a 14-point lead after eight minutes.
“We just realized that we had to make better passes — past the outside shoulder,” Toney said. “We realized that they were trying to steal the ball every time. We just had to make sure our passes were smarter.”
Toney, a 6-foot sophomore guard, had 21 points and nine rebounds with two blocks, and made three of Corunna’s five 3-pointers. She scored 13 points in the first half, but the Cavaliers still trailed 35-22 at the break.
Corunna head coach Ron Birchmeier said Kearsley plays a very aggressive defense and was willing to gamble. He said it paid off early on, but then Corunna was able to adjust and make a game of it.
“We did some growing up tonight,” Birchmeier said. “There were spurts in there and how we performed is what we’ve been preaching. I actually saw it. I’m pretty proud of that and just the effort that they gave for 32 minutes. I thought it was pretty solid — especially after the start we had, going down. And the girls didn’t give up. And twice we took it down to seven points.”
Danielle French, a senior forward, added 13 points eight rebounds.
Sydnie Gillett scored five points with nine rebounds and three assists.
“Kearsley played very aggressively,” Birchmeier said. “Everything that you teach on defense, they played the opposite of. You’re teaching don’t always try to steal the pass. Don’t always try to front the girls. Protect the basket. They were prepared to gamble every time. Their game is to try and steal the ball, every time.”
French, who got most of her points, down low, said Corunna was able to score effectively once it got the ball past half court.
“I think once we slowed down the game and stopped them from playing their game, I thought we did pretty well,” French said. “I think that this game helped us realize that when we slow it down and we actually calm down and relax that we can do pretty well.”
KEARSLEY 57, CORUNNA 44
KEARSLEY (9-3): Saniaa Walker 9 0-1 19, Kennedy Streeter 2 0-1 5, Kamryn Palka 3 1-2 7, JaKeira Wash 6 2-2 15, Markayla Shannon 2 0-0 5, Sydney Walker 2 2-2 6. Totals: 26 5-8 57.
CORUNNA (5-7): Gracie Yerian 1 0-1 3, Breann Barker 0 0-0 0, Kira Patrick 0 0-0 0, Jenna Bauman 0 0-0 0, Ellie Toney 5 8-8 21, Sydnie Gillett 2 0-0 5, Ricki Cantu 0 0-0 0, Danielle French 5 3-4 13, Hannah Thomson 0 0-0 0, Piper LePino 1 0-0 2, Totals: 14 11-13 44.
Kearsley 27 8 11 11 — 57
Corunna 13 9 12 10 — 44
3-Point Goals: Corunna 5 (Toney 3, Yerian 1, Gillett 1). Kearsley 4 (Walker 1, Streeter 1, Wash 1, Shannon). Rebounds: Corunna 26 (Toney 9, Gillett 9, French 8). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 11. Kearsley 14. Assists: Corunna 4 (Gillett 3). Steals: Corunna 2. Blocked Shots: Corunna 3 (Toney 2). Turnovers: Corunna 31. Kearsley 12.
