CHESANING — Tyler Sager is a hard-throwing, hard-hitting and record-setting All-State baseball player — but he’s also proving to be a pretty good quarterback.
The Chesaning senior — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — has led the upstart Indians to a 3-1 start. Sager’s talents were on full display in Week 3 when he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over LakeVille during the annual Military Classic.
Sager, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, completed 13 of 21 passes against LakeVille and also rushed for 68 yards and one TD.
Chesaning coach John Mimranek said the game showed exactly what type of athlete and leader Sager is.
“Tyler’s a great kid and it starts with his success in the classroom,” Mimranek said. “He’s at the top of his class academically and he’s really grown in his leadership skills this year. I think he had all the right tools to lead previously, but he just needed that sense of being a senior to recognize that that is part of his role — that he has to be a leader among his teammates.”
Mimranek said Sager has done it through his own actions, including extensive training through the off-season.
“He’s a three-sport athlete and plays football, basketball and baseball and I think that’s a great example for our kids as well,” Mimranek said.
In terms of his football talents, Mimranek said Sager continues to get better as a passer and a runner.
“He definitely stepped up (in Week 3) in the passing game,” Mimranek said. “It was a point of emphasis going into Week 3 in the Military Classic that we had to do a better job in distributing the ball and become more effective in our passing game. And a lot of that starts with Tyler and a lot of it starts with the offensive line in front of him. It’s still a developing line but I was pleased that they were able to have that success.”
Sager said the passing game is an area where the team is continually improving, admitting there have been several coaches and players who have helped him along the way.
“Coach (Pete) Volk, our quarterbacks coach, has really helped me a lot,” Sager said. “My dad (Robert “Bobby” Sager) has helped me out a lot (too) because he’s switched over to offense this year (as Chesaning’s offensive coordinator), and a couple of guys who have graduated the last couple of years. I’ve worked out a lot with (quarterbacks) Trent Devereaux and Cole Higley. They helped me out a lot too.”
An effective passing game takes a lot of work, Sager said, from the offensive line, to the receivers, to the quarterback.
“We throw quite a bit — in practice we work on it a lot and all week long,” Sager said. “We’ve been working a lot of it in the off-season too. We have three or four good receivers.”
Sager, who doubles as an inside linebacker, said he believes the Indians can make a strong run in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“Our goal is to play close with all (the league contenders) and we think we can do it, we really do,” Sager said. “Our goal is to compete with everybody.”
Montrose defeated Chesaning, 35-0, Friday to give the Indians their only loss of the season.
The quarterback said the attitude and the work ethic of the Indians has been strong this season.
“Everybody has bought into the conditioning really well,” Sager said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice. Our scout teams are giving us good looks and we’re really working on what we’ll be seeing on Friday nights.”
Sager said the team’s shift to a balanced offensive line has also seemed to help.
As for the team’s greatest strength?
“We have been able to run the ball really well,” Sager said. “The offensive line does all the stuff in front of me. I love those guys — they’re awesome. And our defense has been really good, too. Those guys help us out a lot.”
Baseball, however, remains Sager’s No. 1 love and he not only ranked as one of the area’s most dominating pitchers last season, but as one of its best hitters.
In fact, Sager set a single-season school record with a ,536 batting average last spring, breaking the 1989 record of .535 set by Brent Molnar.
Sager’s on-base percentage was .637 and he drove in 29 runs with a .710 slugging percentage.
Sager — an honorable mention All-State selection and team MVP — also compiled a 7-2 pitching record in 56 2/3 innings with one save. He struck out 109 batters with an earned run average of 1.61. Sager walked just 11 batters and gave up 24 hits.
His best pitching performance last season?
“Probably my no-hitter vs. Durand,” Sager said. “I had 14 or 15 strikeouts, somewhere around there.”
Sager also no-hit Merrill in last season’s baseball opener.
When asked about his best pitch, Sager left no doub that it’s his fastball.
“I’ve been up to 86 (miles per hour) in the summer, multiple times,” he said. “I pitched for U.S.A. Prime (based out of Waterford). It’s like a showcase tournament team. We just play tournaments.”
Sager said he also has an effective curveball in his repertoire.
The senior has garnered plenty of college offers to play baseball.
“I’ve had four so far,” Sager said. “One Division 2, two Division 3 and one junior college. That’s my plan is to keep pitching in college.”
Sager helped the Indians share the MMAC title with New Lothrop in 2019.
“That year everybody was really close and we had a lot of older guys and a lot of younger guys,” Sager said. “Like we were all really good friends and we just had a lot of fun.”
A three-sport athlete, Sager has also played varsity basketball and helped Chesaning capture an MMAC basketball crown a year ago. The forward helped the Indians clinched an outright MMAC title with a 39-23 win over Ovid-Elsie.
“We won the conference championship last year and so that was super exciting,” Sager said. “Nobody thought we were going to win many games at all. We ended up 7-0 in the conference.”
The senior maintains a 3.95 grade point average. He plans to pursue a collegiate degree in business.
