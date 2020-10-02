OTISVILLE — LakeVille downed Durand 4-2 Thursday after the Railroaders took an early 1-0 lead.
Ben Nebo scored for Durand when the LakeVille goalie bobbled a shot. The Falcons made it 1-1 with just three seconds left before halftime as Chance Thomas scored.
Penalty kick goals by Zane Lloyd and Charlie Lee gave LakeVille a 3-1 lead. The Falcons’ Caleb Griswold made it 4-1 LakeVille with nine minutes left.
Durand’s Adam Pruett closed the scoring, converting a penalty kick with 1:30 left in the contest.
Durand now stands 2-5 in the MMAC and 2-7 overall.
Byron 5,
Chesaning 0
CHESANING — Byron defeated Chesaning 5-0 in boys varsity soccer play Thursday to stay unbeaten on the season.
Justin Frye had a had trick for the Eagles, who also got goals from Nick Hormann and James Miller.
Byron improved to 9-0-1 overall and 4-0-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ovid-Elsie 6, Perry 1
ELSIE — Adam Barton scored twice, and Ian Heher had a goal and two assists to lead Ovid-Elsie past Perry Thursday.
Cameren Cuthbert and Josh Swender both had a goal and an assist each for the Marauders. Talan Parson scored the other O-E goal.
Perry scored early in the second half on a penalty shot.
