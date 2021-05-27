PORTLAND — Portland turned back Corunna 8-0 in Wednesday’s Division 3 district soccer opener at Portland High School.
Corunna finished 0-11-1.
The Red Raiders (11-5) face Lansing Catholic Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Williamston in the district semifinals.
Durand blanked in districts
WILLIAMSTON — Durand fell 7-0 to Stockbridge Wednesday in a Division 3 district first-round matchup at Williamston.
The Railroaders’ season ended with a record of 0-11.
Stockbridge (6-5-3) faces Williamston (12-2-1) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal at Williamston.
