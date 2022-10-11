OTISVILLE — Byron’s boys soccer team captured the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-title thanks to a 4-3 victory over LakeVille Monday.
The Eagles finished 5-1 in league play to share the crown with Chesaning.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 6:43 pm
OTISVILLE — Byron’s boys soccer team captured the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-title thanks to a 4-3 victory over LakeVille Monday.
The Eagles finished 5-1 in league play to share the crown with Chesaning.
Mason Stark scored twice, while Layton Ciszewsi and Nathan Webster also scored for Byron. The Eagles built a 4-0 first-half lead before LakeVille scored three times in the second half.
Josiah Johncox had two assists for the Eagles. Webster and Braylen Brown each had one assist.
Elwood Lawler made nine saves for the Eagles. Zerik Crawford made four saves and gave up three goals.
VOLLEYBALL
Fowlerville 3, Corunna 0
FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville swept Corunna in straight sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-22 Monday.
The Cavaliers played without the services of senior standout Neele’ge’ Sims. Sydnie Gillett led the offense with five kills while Kira Patrick added three aces and 12 assists.
Corunna’s Kate Steinacker had three blocks while Jenna Bauman added four digs.
Corunna, 3-12-1, will travel to Goodrich Wednesday.
