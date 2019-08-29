OWOSSO — Z92.5 The Castle will carry 3 Point Podcast following football broadcasts this season, replacing The Sports Forum.
3 Point Podcast features Ted Fattal, Matt Burns and Jerod Fattal — three generations of Corunna graduates — giving their “hot takes” on sports and pop culture.
All three played multiple varsity sports for the Cavaliers.
Ted Fattal, the longtime host of Sports Forum, will man the play-by-play mic with Bart Mathews on color commentary for tonight’s season opening broadcast when St. Johns hosts East Lansing.
The rest of the Z92.5 schedule:
- Sept. 6: LakeVille at Chesaning
- Sept. 13: Goodrich at Owosso
- Sept. 20: Goodrich at Corunna
- Sept. 27: Lake Fenton at Owosso
- Oct. 4: Haslett at St. Johns
- Oct. 11: Corunna at Owosso
- Oct. 18: Detroit Community at St. Johns
- Oct. 25: Corunna at Ovid-Elsie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.