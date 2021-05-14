MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie defeated Montrose 3-0 Thursday, getting goals from Kalista Bancroft, Kiah Longoria and Evalyn Cole.
Cole had two assists and Audrey Bates added one for the Marauders.
“I was really happy with our possession and ball movement tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said.
LakeVille 2, Byron 2
OTISVILLE — Byron rallied from a 2-0 first-half deficit to force a 2-2 tie with Otisville LakeVille Thursday.
Madeline Stark scored a pair of second-half goals for the Eagles.
The first was unassisted on a corner kick with 15 minutes, 19 seconds left. The second came off an assist by Mya Foster with 13:19 left.
Haylee Schott made 10 saves for Byron.
