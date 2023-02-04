CORUNNA — Corunna, Lake Fenton and Goodrich all owned a share of first-place in the Flint Metro League Stars Division entering Friday’s hoops action, but that power trio lost a member thanks to some infighting, as the Cavaliers knocked off the Blue Devils in a thriller, 57-55.

Corunna will have a chance to take sole possession of first with a home win over the Martians on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.