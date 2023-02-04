CORUNNA — Corunna, Lake Fenton and Goodrich all owned a share of first-place in the Flint Metro League Stars Division entering Friday’s hoops action, but that power trio lost a member thanks to some infighting, as the Cavaliers knocked off the Blue Devils in a thriller, 57-55.
Corunna will have a chance to take sole possession of first with a home win over the Martians on Tuesday.
Senior guard Peyton TerMeer applied the finishing touches to the Cavs’ victory on Friday, shooting 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to top off a team-high 18 points.
With Corunna up 53-52 with 21 seconds left, TerMeer sank two free throws to make it a 55-52 lead. The Blue Devils then called timeout with 12.3 seconds left, but TerMeer got a knockaway and a steal with 4 seconds left and was fouled with 2.7 seconds to go. He made two more free throws to make it 57-52.
Lake Fenton’s Ashton Hunter heaved up a desperation shot at the buzzer which rolled in, but it didn’t affect the outcome — no matter, Corunna still won, improving to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. The Blue Devils fell to 9-6 and 5-2 marks.
TerMeer said he thrives on pressure situations with the game on the line.
“Honestly I just went up there thinking, ‘I’m going to knock these down,’ and I did. It felt good,” TerMeer said. “I think they came out in that third quarter and hit us in the mouth a little bit. Then we just came out with more energy, probably that last 12 minutes of the game.”
TerMeer’s icy veins aside, Corunna had plenty of heroes to choose from. Brevin Boilore hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help keep Lake Fenton at bay.
Boilore finished with 15 points and four rebounds. Braylon Socia had nine points and Logan Roka added seven points and four steals. Socia and Wyatt Bower each handed out four assists.
Early on, it looked as though Lake Fenton might get blown out, as Corunna took an early 11-1 after lead, but the Blue Devils fought back, cutting the deficit to 13-7 by the end of the first quarter. The Blue Devils would lead 34-31 at halftime before the Cavaliers regained the lead, 45-41, after three quarters.
Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said his team has is full of confident players and confidence breeds success.
“The special thing about this team is that they trust each other — in the first quarter, the second quarter and the biggest moments of the game,” Buscemi said. “And I think in the fourth — in a lot of times in those situations you have guys wanting to play hero ball for themselves. And we’ve got a group of guys that no one cares gets the credit.”
Buscemi is already looking ahead to his team’s next big game. Goodrich, which defeated Owosso Friday 50-25 to maintain its share of first, will be another stiff challenge. The Martians defeated Corunna 69-54 at Goodrich Jan. 10. Corunna’s only other loss is to unbeaten Laingsburg.
“It’s another big one — it doesn’t get much bigger til March,” Buscemi said. “It was a three-way tie for first place coming into tonight … But whoever wins Tuesday has to finish the season but after Tuesday we could be standing on top of that mountain by ourselves.”
Corunna is looking for its first league title under Buscemi, who is now in his seventh season leading the Cavaliers.
Lake Fenton featured Hunter, with a team-high 12 points, and Brady Belcher, with 11 points on Friday. The Blue Devils were hurt by poor free throw shooting, making just 7-of-20 free throws. They made eight 3-pointers compared to Corunna’s six.
LAKE FENTON SCORING: Ashton Hunter 4 2-2 12, Brady Belcher 4 0-0 11. Totals 20 7-20 55.
CORUNNA SCORING: Peyton TerMeer 5 6-9 18, Brevin Boilore 6 0-0 15, Braylon Socia 3 3-4 9, Logan Roka 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Bower 2 0-0 4, AJ Brieger 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 9-13 57.
LAKE FENTON 62, CORUNNA 12
CORUNNA — Friday’s first game between Lake Fenton and Corunna — the girls match-up — was all Blue Devils. Lake Fenton captured a 62-12 victory to soar to 17-0 overall and 7-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Corunna fell to 7-9 and 2-5 marks.
The Cavaliers, who trailed 18-3 after one quarter and 31-6 at halftime, were led by Emily Reichert’s five points and Kira Patrick’s four points.
Corunna senior star Sydnie Gillett, who recently suffered a leg injury and underwent surgery this week was out of the lineup and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. She was fewer than 60 points away from scoring 1,000 points in a stellar career marred by three major operations.
