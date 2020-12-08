NEW LOTHROP — A 12-day extension to a three-week pause on sports and in-person learning and other restrictions was announced Monday by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
It did not come as a total surprise to New Lothrop football coach Clint Galvas. Nonetheless, Galvas said it was disappointing since his team is eager to get ready to play Detroit Loyola in a Division 7 regional championship game. The 11-player playoffs still have three rounds left to finish, while 8-player football still has two rounds to play.
Galvas said he understood that the aim is to control the spread of COVID-19 numbers that have recently spiked throughout the state.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the decision right now but I think I understand,” Galvas said. “It’s not a surprise. I think we all knew in the back of our mind that this was a possibility. It could happen and they could extend it longer. We were obviously kind of hoping for the best but preparing for this as well. So we’ll kind of see what happens. The MHSAA has a meeting this Wednesday so we’ll know more then of what the plan is moving forward.”
A partial three-week shutdown began Nov. 18 and was to extend through today, but Whitmer announced Monday the pause for high school sports would be extended at least 12 more days to Dec. 20. Whitmer cited concerns over hospital capacity and rising death rates.
New Lothrop (8-0) had been scheduled to face Loyola (8-1) Dec. 15 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley. The team was hoping practice could start Wednesday, but that plan will have to be pushed back.
“It’s a little frustrating,” Galvas said. “We seem to be in continuous limbo all of the time. Stringing the players along — I feel bad about that. At the same time, you try to do what’s for the best. It’s disappointing for the kids for sure.”
MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl expressed disappointment in a statement released Monday afternoon, but also said there is still a plan to finish the fall season and start winter. The extension also affects the girls swimming and diving finals and volleyball. Each one week left to complete.
“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause,” Uyl said. “However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Gov. Whitmer and the MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion.”
Uyl said in the statement the MHSAA Representative Council will meet Wednesday to plan a finish for fall and restarting winter. Winter sports practices, which were slated to begin Wednesday, will have to be put on hold until at least Dec. 21.
