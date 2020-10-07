DURAND — The Durand girls golf squad completed a 7-0 dual-meet season by conquering visiting Holly, 211-220 at Dutch Hollow.
Senior Emme Lantis led the way, shooting a medalist round of 38 Monday. Teammates Olivia Holek (54), Kennedy Pawloski (55) and Lila Carlson (61) rounded out the scoring.
Durand will compete in regional action today at Hunters Ridge in Howell.
Linden 176, Byron 223
HOWELL — Byron finished its dual-meet season with a 2-4 record, falling Tuesday to Linden at Hunters Ridge.
MaryAnn Montgomery led the Eagles with a 46. Jana L’Esperance shot 51 and. Brooklyn Durand added a 60. Zoey Curtis and Lily Miller each carded 66s.
Linden, 8-2, featured Emma Lurvey, who shot a personal-best 42.
