BATH — The Owosso girls cross country squad captured first-place honors in the Small School Division at Saturday’s 11-school Bret Clemons Bath Invitational.
The Trojans, placing four runners in the top eight, scored 43 points. Linden was next with 67 and Adrian was third with 94.
Owosso senior Libby Summerland placed fifth with a time of 20:32.41. Sophomore Emma Crandell was sixth (20:40.63) while juniors Josie Jenkinson (seventh, 20:41.47) and Julionna West (eighth, 20:53.54) also finished in the top 10. Natalie Summerland was 17th for the Trojans (21:36.32) and Skotti Ball-Duley 18th for Owosso (22:04.21).
“The girls are improving a ton both physically and mentally,” said Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw. “And this is looking to be quite a special season. We now have two and a half weeks to train before coming back for our second Flint Metro League Jamboree on Sept. 27.”
In the boys competition, Owosso placed 12th with 294 points. Adrian ran first (46) while Marshall was second (50) and Capitol Homeschool third (52).
Max Baade was 48th for the Trojans while running 19:13.01. Charlie Agnew (64th, 20:38.07) and Ariston Dallas (70th, 20:59.78) were next for Owosso.
New Lothrop boys, girls run 1-2
MT. MORRIS —The New Lothrop boys captured title honors at Saturday’s Genesee County Cross Country Invitational.
The Hornets won the Small School Division with 35 points. Genesee (66), Novi Christian (73), Webberville (84) and Genesee Christian Academy (91) were next in line.
Junior Kevin Heslip led the Hornets by running third in 19:24.40. Ty Sweers ran seventh (20:31.12) with Sean Dammann (eighth, 20:33.42), Marshall Kruske (10th, 20:52.06) and Connor Masterson (11th, 21:01.64) rounding out the scoring.
The New Lothrop girls ran second in Saturday’s Small School Division at the Genesee County Cross Country Invitational.
The Hornets scored 33 points and trailed only Novi Christian Academy (23).
New Lothrop’s Lexy Andres was sixth (23:21.87) while teammates Sara Dammann (seventh, 23:29.74), Klara Mulcahy (eighth, 23:29.91), Olivia Gillett (10th, 24:06.67) and Laura Sharpe (14th, 25:54.90) also scored.
Cav girls seventh at Northwood
MIDLAND — Corunna junior Hayven Thiel ran 31st in 21:23.90 to lead the Cavaliers to a seventh-place team finish at Saturday’s 15-school Northwood Invitational.
Corunna scored 165 points. Frankenmuth was first (26) with Goodrich running second (27) and Midland Dow taking third (30).
Cavaliers’ freshman Jaidyn Nickels was 34th (21:29.10). Teammates Emma Sidel (43rd, 22:20), Isla Sule (99th, 24:45.20) and Danni Rivett (101st, 24:56.70) completed the team’s scoring.
The Corunna boys finished 15th with 249 points. Payton Chandler, a sophomore, led the Cavaliers while running 49th in 17:48.0. Ezra Nellis (54th, 17:54.70), Bobby Donley (59th, 18:03.70), Aidan Roka (73rd, 18:20.0) and McKinley Springer (82nd, 18:43.0) completed the team’s scoring.
PERRY — Perry dropped a recent volleyball match to Dansville while falling to 0-3 in league play and 5-12-1 overall.
Dansville won 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
Autumn Wellman registered four kills, two blocks and two digs for the Ramblers. Teagan Hallock had eight digs, six assists and three kills. Sian Palmer added eight digs and three kills while Zenna Leitelt had five digs and two aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.