BATH — The Owosso girls cross country squad captured first-place honors in the Small School Division at Saturday’s 11-school Bret Clemons Bath Invitational.

The Trojans, placing four runners in the top eight, scored 43 points. Linden was next with 67 and Adrian was third with 94.

