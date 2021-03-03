PORTLAND — Laingsburg’s girls basketball team needed a win to keep its Central Michigan Athletic Conference title hopes alive, and got it with a 36-33 road victory over Portland St. Patrick Tuesday.
Erica Wade’s two free throws late gave Laingsburg a three-point lead and Grace Graham came up with a steal with 5 seconds left to preserve the victory.
Ellie Baynes scored 12 points with five steals for the Wolfpack (5-1, 4-1 CMAC). Lorna Strieff scored nine points with nine rebounds. Wade finished with eight points. Graham had nine rebounds and five steals. Saige Wurm grabbed 10 rebounds.
Portland St. Patrick (5-2, 4-1 CMAC) got 10 points from Mara Schrauben.
Laingsburg beat the Shamrocks 49-28 Feb. 9 in its season opener, but it did not count toward the league standings.
Both teams are one game behind league-leading Fowler, 5-0 in the CMAC. Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said Portland St. Patrick and Fowler will play March 16 in a league matchup.
Laingsburg scoring: Grace Graham 2 0-0 4, Ellie Baynes 5 2-5 12, Erica Wade 2 4-4 8, Lorna Strieff 2 5-5 9, Saige Wurm 0 3-4 3.
Chesaning 53, LakeVille 10
OTISVILLE — Karissa Ferry scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists as Chesaning stayed unbeaten with a 53-10 win Tuesday over LakeVille.
Meghan Florian had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists while Lilly Skaryd added eight points and six steals for the Indians (5-0, 2-0 MMAC).
LakeVille, which had a long pause due to COVID-19 protocols, fell to 0-2 overall. The Falcons hadn’t played since losing 38-12 Feb. 8 in their season opener.
Chesaning scoring: Karissa Ferry 5 5-6 15, Meghan Florian 4 0-1 8, Lilly Skaryd 4 0-0 8, Kylie Morse 3 0-0 6, Allison Oakes 2 1-2 5, Preslee Slankard 2 0-0 4, Ava Devereaux 0 2-2 2, Kennedy McAlpine 1 0-0 2, Avery Butcher 0 2-4 2, Alexia Mugate 0 1-2 1.
Lake Fenton 54, Corunna 30
CORUNNA — Corunna suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday as Lake Fenton rolled to a 54-30 win.
Ellie Toney scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Sydnie Gillett scored nine points with six rebounds for the Cavaliers (6-1, 5-1 Flint Metro Stars Division).
Lake Fenton (7-1, 5-1), which surged into a first-place tie with the Cavaliers in the Flint Metro Stars Division, got 16 points from Christina Lamb and 10 points from Cola Sisk.
Corunna scoring: Gracie Yerian 1 0-0 3, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Toney 4 6-7 14, Sydnie Gillett 4 0-0 9, Adrinna Young-Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-7 30.
Goodrich 47, Owosso 29
GOODRICH — Kendall Anderson scored eight points and Reyn Tuttle added seven but Owosso lost to Goodrich, 47-29.
Peyton Spicer scored five points for Owosso. The Trojans, suffering their sixth straight defeat, fell to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in the Flint Metro league Stars Division.
Goodrich improved to 5-3 and 4-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Owosso scoring: Skotti Ball-Duley 1 1-3 3, Lexi Hemker 2 0-0 4, Alaynie Drury 0 2-2 2, Kendall Anderson 4 0-0 8, Reyn Tuttle 3 1-1 7, Peyton Spicer 1 3-6 5.
