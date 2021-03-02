CHESANING — Senior forward Karissa Ferry scored 14 points with seven rebounds and two blocks, and the Chesaning girls basketball team stayed unbeaten by downing Durand 44-30 Monday.
Ferry shot 5-for-11 from the floor for the Indians, who took an 18-4 lead after the first 8 minutes, and extended that cushion to 26-10 by halftime.
Ava Devereaux, shooting 4 of 7 from the field, scored eight points for Chesaning (4-0, 3-0 MMAC) Meghan Florian and Lilly Skaryd each scored six points. Florian had nine rebounds and four assists, while Skaryd had three assists and two steals.
Durand (2-5, 0-3 MMAC) was led by 12 points from Jordyn Lawrence. Madison Raley scored six points.
“We moved the ball around and found a lot of open players who knocked down their shots,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “I was very happy with our unselfish play and ball movement. It was fun to watch. We had our moments where we lost our focus but all in all I liked a lot what I saw tonight.”
Chesaning scoring: Karissa Ferry 14 points, Ava Devereaux 8 points, Meghan Florian 6 points, Lilly Skaryd 6 points, Kylie Morse 4 points, Kennedy McAlpine 4 points, Allison Oakes 2 points.
Durand scoring: Jordyn Lawrence 12 points, Madison Raley 6 points, Jade Garske 4 points, Mckenzi Aslin 4 points, Kennedy Pawloski 2 points, Jessica Winslow 2 points.
Lakewood 53, Perry 25
LAKE ODESSA — Lake Odessa Lakewood downed Perry 53-25 Saturday to keep the Ramblers winless on the season.
No details were reported. Perry fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lakewood improved to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the GLAC.
