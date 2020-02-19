NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop appears to have a clear path to the state wrestling finals for the 20th straight season.
The No. 2-ranked Hornets (22-1) open tonight’s Division 4 team regionals against Cass City, while Hemlock and St. Louis battle in the other semifinal. None of the other three teams in the region are ranked in the top 10.
Still, it doesn’t mean there can’t be some upsets. Tuesday afternoon the Hornets were busy practicing, both on the mat and running. Though heavily favored, New Lothrop is taking regionals very seriously.
“Cass City and St. Louis are both good programs,” New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said. “They are perennially in the regional hunt and sometimes make it to states. We’ve seen them there before. Last year we had St. Louis in the regionals (semifinals) and I know they were decimated a little bit with graduation last year, but they are hungry and they wrestle hard.”
New Lothrop beat St. Louis last year in the regionals 62-12 and then defeated Cass City for the regional championship, 62-6. Campbell made no bones about what his team’s goal is this year.
“We have had a goal all year of being Division 4 state champions,” he said. “Nothing is a cakewalk, because this is a culmination of the work these guys have put in all year,” Campbell said. “We have a good mix of young guys who came in preseason and we didn’t know who they would be and they have improved a lot. We also have some really good leadership this year. Our captains have done a really nice job of bringing the team together and motivating them, holding them accountable and making sure we’re working hard.”
Cass City won the Greater Thumb Conference championship and racked up its fifth straight team district title by beating Bad Axe, 54-24.
“We’ve just got to go out there and wrestle as hard as we can — just treat it as any other dual,” said Austin Barnette, New Lothrop’s individual district champion at 160 pounds.
Logan Wolford — who captured an individual district title at 135 pounds last week — was confident, but also cautious.
“We beat them (Cass City) earlier in the season, too,” Wolford said. “Our guys are healthy. We’re battling hard everyday in practice. It’s just how bad do you want it? If we do the work, we’ll get the job done.”
Wrestling Team Regionals
Division 3 at Lakewood
Semifinals: Alma vs. Durand, 5 p.m.; Lakewood vs. Williamston, 5 p.m. Championship: 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Durand (17-8), which won its first district crown since 2012 last week, faces No. 3-ranked Alma first. Should Durand get past the Panthers, it would likely face No. 5-ranked Lakewood.
Division 4 Regional at Hemlock
Semifinals: New Lothrop vs. Cass City, 5:30 p.m.; Hemlock vs. St. Louis, 5:30 p.m. Championship: 7 p.m.
Outlook: New Lothrop (22-1) appears to be the hands-down favorite to win this regional, which would mark its 20th straight team regional title. Coach Jeff Campbell, however, warned that both Cass City and St. Louis are worthy opponents.
Division 4 Regional at Manchester
Semifinals: Byron vs. Springport, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester vs. Dansville, 5:30 p.m. Championship: 7 p.m.
Outlook: Byron won its third straight district title last week and faces No. 10 Springport in the regional semifinals. No. 4 Manchester, which battles Dansville in the other regional semifinal at Manchester, appears to be the regional favorite.
