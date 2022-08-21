ST. JOHNS — Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White finished 10th in 21 minutes, 50.1 seconds in the girls small school division Friday at St. Johns, while Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran 12th in 20:59.1 in the girls large school division.
The cross country runners were competing at the St. Johns Under the Lights Invitational.
The Ovid-Elsie girls finished fifth out of 10 teams in the small school division. The Marauders scored 128 points. Freeland was first with 39 and Capital Homeschool was second with 69.
Alexis Spitzley ran 15th for the Ovid-Elsie girls in 22:28.6.
Owosso finished sixth in the large school division with 139 points. DeWitt topped the 11-school field with 63 points with St. Johns running second with 95.
Owosso’s Julionna West was 17th in 21:18.8 while Emma Crandell was 22nd (21:36.7) and Claire Agnew was 25th (21:44.5).
ST. JOHNS — The Ovid-Elsie boys ran fifth in the small school division Friday at the St. Johns Under the Lights Invitational.
The Marauders scored 138 points, trailing first-place Capital Homeschool, which totaled 32.
Clay Powell ran 15th in 18:41.3 for Ovid-Elsie. Ryan Gavenda ran 25th in 19:29.2.
Owosso finished 13th in the boys large school division. Simon Erfourth led the way, running 36th in 18:26.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.