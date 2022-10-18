FLINT — First-year Durand soccer coach Aaron Demo hopes that this season is just the beginning for better days ahead.
While the Railroaders suffered a 7-0 district semifinal setback to Saginaw Swan Valley Monday at Flint’s Atwood Stadium, Durand tasted the fruits of victory for the first time in a while this fall.
Durand finished 3-15, but got the proverbial monkey off its back by shedding the memories of two winless seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
“I think we did that,” Demo said. “They were coming off a long losing streak. We snapped that this year — a two-year losing streak. We won our first district game since 2019. We flipped the script around and we’re moving in the right direction. We’re losing only three seniors.”
Durand won its first round district game 2-0 over Birch Run last week, but found the going much tougher Monday in inclement weather. Rain, cold and a few snow flurries were some of the elements the teams played in. The Railroaders’ biggest enemy, however, was Swan Valley.
“Swan Valley has a really good team, but we hung in there today,” Demo said. “Then we gave up two quick ones, back-to-back.”
The Vikings (12-5-2) — who will play Flint Powers Catholic (10-10-2) in Wednesday’s district finals — dominated from start to finish Monday, building a 4-0 first-half lead with a 19-2 advantage in shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.
Drew Sas scored three of the team’s first four goals before Jackson Beery made it 4-0 with 1 minute left before halftime. It came just 17 seconds after Sas scored his hat trick goal.
The Vikings tacked on three second-half goals as Beery, Adam Kuhn and Nathan Gracias scored in the 46th, 62nd and 66th minutes. Andrew Weaver made 20 saves for the Railroaders.
It was the last game for Durand seniors Jaxon Smith, Joseph Huff and William Huff.
“Coming into this game, we won three out of our last four,” Demo said. “There was a lot of progress and every week I’ll hear an opposing coach or referee say how far this team has come. We improved everywhere really. Our keeper has gotten better and our defense has gotten stronger.”
