STURGIS — University of Michigan golfer Mikaela Schulz of West Bloomfield held on for a wire-to-wire win in the 30th GAM Women’s Championship Tuesday at Klinger Lake Country Club.
Schulz, who will be a junior in the fall at Michigan, shot a final-round 74 to go with a first-round 69 for a winning total of 1-under 143, just one shot ahead of Northern Illinois University golfer Jasmine Ly of Madison Heights, who rallied with a 70.
Grand Valley State University golfer Katie Chipman of Canton, who shot 72, and East Lansing’s Rachel Sampson, a former Michigan State University golfer, who shot 69 — the low round of the day — tied for third at 146.
Durand grad Emme Lantis finished tied for 47th after shooting 27 over (84-87).
