BURTON — Morrice’s unbeaten football team steamrolled Burton Madison 70-6 Saturday afternoon.
The Orioles totaled 351 yards on offense and not a single yard of that came through the air.
Morrice’s Jarrett Wood finished as the team’s leading rusher with 81 yards and two touchdowns and the Orioles spread the ball among several rushers.
On the defensive side, Morrice’s Devan Dietz led the way with six tackles and a sack.
With the win Morrice, defending state champion in eight-man football, improved to 6-0.
